Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 4 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following weak global cues after Trump's tariff bombshell on Thursday night, the Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. The Nifty 50 index finished southward for the fifth successive week, its prolonged losing streak since the week ending August 25, 2023. This selling was across segments, as the BSE Sensex and the Bank Nifty index witnessed selling pressure in the previous week, while the small-cap and mid-cap indices ended more than 2% lower last week.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak. A decisive move below the support of 24,500 could cause the index to slide down towards the next lower area of 24,100-24,000 levels in the near term. Immediate resistance for Nifty is placed at 24,950 levels."

"The Bank Nifty index once again slipped from the important 50-DEMA zone at the 56,100 level, with bias weakening to close near the 55,600 zone, and is precariously placed as of now, with a major support level at risk, which can further weaken the overall trend. For the bias to improve, the index would need to sustain the important 55,400 zone and, on the upside, would need to move past the 56,400 zone decisively and thereafter, anticipate further upward move," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended these four intraday stocks for today under ₹100: IDFC First Bank, UCO Bank, Lloyds Engineering Works, and Shriram Properties.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations 1] IDFC First Bank: Buy at ₹67 to ₹68, Target ₹75, Stop Loss ₹64; and

2] UCO Bank: Buy at ₹28 to ₹29, Target ₹34, Stop Loss ₹26.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 3] Lloyds Engineering Works: Buy at ₹68.40, Targets ₹71, ₹72.50, Stop Loss ₹66.80.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] Shriram Properties: Buy at ₹92.50, Target ₹98, Stop Loss ₹90.