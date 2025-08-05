Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 5 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: On Monday, the Indian stock market registered a relief rally on broad-based buying. The Nifty 50 index went up 157 points and closed at 24,722, the BSE Sensex surged 418 points and finished at 81,018, while the Bank Nifty index ended marginally higher at 55,619. Hero Motocorp, Tata Steel and Adani Ports led the charge among the Nifty's top performers. Conversely, it was a particularly tough session for Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC Bank, and ONGC, which ended as the major losers within the Nifty pack. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were lower by 12% compared to Friday, the lowest since 07 July.

The widespread buying interest across sectors clearly showed the market's improved sentiment. Barring Nifty FMCG, which ended marginally in the red, all other sectoral indices closed the day in the green. The gains were robust in Nifty Metal, Realty, Auto, and IT, which all ended as major gainers, indicating a broad-based return of confidence among investors.

Stock market today On the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Investors now await key global macro data – including US Services and Manufacturing PMI due today – along with Q1 results 2025 from Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Prestige Estates, Bharti Hexacom, and Lupin, which are likely to drive stock-specific action ahead of the RBI's policy outcome."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The negative chart pattern, like lower tops and bottoms, remains intact on the daily chart. After the formation of a new lower bottom on Monday at 24535, Nifty is expected to form a new lower top around 24850-24900 levels in the short term, which could be a sell-on-rise opportunity. Immediate support is placed at 24550."

Askeda bout the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty index, overall, remained sluggish, hovering near the 55,500 zone, and has been moving within a tight range for some time, resisting near the 50-DEMA level of 56,072 and having crucial support near the 55,000 level. As mentioned earlier, the index needs to move past the important hurdle of the 56,100 level to establish conviction and confirm a directional move further ahead."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended these four intraday stocks: Bank of Maharashtra, SJVN, Morepen Laboratories, and Jagran Prakashan.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹55, Target ₹60, Stop Loss ₹52; and

2] SJVN: Buy at ₹93, Target ₹99, Stop Loss ₹90.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 3] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹57.40, Target ₹59.60, ₹60.80, Stop Loss ₹55.90.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] Jagran Prakashan: Buy at ₹74, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹70.