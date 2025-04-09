Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 9 April 2025

  • Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — NBCC, Jain Irrigation Systems, SJVN, and Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Asit Manohar
Updated9 Apr 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, the sharp opening downside gap of Monday has been challenged and partially filled.
Stock market today: According to experts, the sharp opening downside gap of Monday has been challenged and partially filled.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Stocks to buy under 100: After a rollercoaster ride in the first half, the tide turned towards bulls after midday, and the Indian stock market experienced a strong recovery on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 374 points northward at 22,535, the BSE Sensex ended 1,089 points higher at 74,227, while the Bank Nifty index shot up 650 points and closed at 50,511. Sectorally, we saw a complete reversal from yesterday's performance, with all indexes closing in positive territory. Nifty Media, PSU Banks, Consumer Durables, and Realty sectors led the charge.

The Midcap and Smallcap indices staged a notable comeback, recouping a significant portion of yesterday's losses with gains exceeding 2% each. Overall market sentiment shifted to bullish, as evidenced by a strong advance-decline ratio on the BSE, surging to 3.57 – the highest since June 6th, 2024, indicating widespread buying interest.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Market is expected to remain volatile until things become clearer on US tariff front, while stock-specific action would continue on the back of upcoming Q4 earnings and management guidance. We suggest investors avoid globally exposed sectors like IT, pharma, and metals. Rather, they focus on domestic economy-linked stocks as they will likely offer relative stability in the current uncertain environment."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The recent sharp opening downside gap of Monday has been challenged and has been filled partially. As per the gap theory, the said down gap could be considered a bullish exhaustion gap that will likely be filled around 22,850 on the higher side. Normally, bullish exhaustion gaps are more often associated with important bottom reversals. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 22,270."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP — Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty index crossed the hurdle of the 100-Day Exponential Moving Average (100-DEMA) placed around 50,150 and formed a green candle, indicating strength. On the upside, the 50,750–50,800 zone will serve as a key resistance area. A sustained move above 50,800 could trigger a fresh rally, potentially taking the index towards 51,500–52,000 levels.”

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding shares to buy under 100, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladdher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today: NBCC, Jain Irrigation Systems, SJVN, and Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stock for today under 100

1] NBCC: Buy at 83, target 95, stop loss 76.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under 100

2] Jain Irrigation Systems: Buy at 52.50 to 53.30, targets 54.75, 56, and 58, stop loss 50.80; and

3] SJVN: Buy at 89.50 to 90.50, targets 92.50, 94, and 96, stop loss 88.

Anshul Jain's buy or sell stock

4] Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Buy at 93.50, target 97.50, stop loss 90 (Closing Basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 9 April 2025
MoreLess
First Published:9 Apr 2025, 07:24 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.