Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 9 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: After a rollercoaster ride in the first half, the tide turned towards bulls after midday, and the Indian stock market experienced a strong recovery on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 374 points northward at 22,535, the BSE Sensex ended 1,089 points higher at 74,227, while the Bank Nifty index shot up 650 points and closed at 50,511. Sectorally, we saw a complete reversal from yesterday's performance, with all indexes closing in positive territory. Nifty Media, PSU Banks, Consumer Durables, and Realty sectors led the charge.

The Midcap and Smallcap indices staged a notable comeback, recouping a significant portion of yesterday's losses with gains exceeding 2% each. Overall market sentiment shifted to bullish, as evidenced by a strong advance-decline ratio on the BSE, surging to 3.57 – the highest since June 6th, 2024, indicating widespread buying interest.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Market is expected to remain volatile until things become clearer on US tariff front, while stock-specific action would continue on the back of upcoming Q4 earnings and management guidance. We suggest investors avoid globally exposed sectors like IT, pharma, and metals. Rather, they focus on domestic economy-linked stocks as they will likely offer relative stability in the current uncertain environment."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The recent sharp opening downside gap of Monday has been challenged and has been filled partially. As per the gap theory, the said down gap could be considered a bullish exhaustion gap that will likely be filled around 22,850 on the higher side. Normally, bullish exhaustion gaps are more often associated with important bottom reversals. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 22,270."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP — Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty index crossed the hurdle of the 100-Day Exponential Moving Average (100-DEMA) placed around 50,150 and formed a green candle, indicating strength. On the upside, the 50,750–50,800 zone will serve as a key resistance area. A sustained move above 50,800 could trigger a fresh rally, potentially taking the index towards 51,500–52,000 levels.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladdher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today: NBCC, Jain Irrigation Systems, SJVN, and Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stock for today under ₹ 100 1] NBCC: Buy at ₹83, target ₹95, stop loss ₹76.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under ₹ 100 2] Jain Irrigation Systems: Buy at ₹52.50 to ₹53.30, targets ₹54.75, ₹56, and ₹58, stop loss ₹50.80; and

3] SJVN: Buy at ₹89.50 to ₹90.50, targets ₹92.50, ₹94, and ₹96, stop loss ₹88.

Anshul Jain's buy or sell stock 4] Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Buy at ₹93.50, target ₹97.50, stop loss ₹90 (Closing Basis).