Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today ahead of Independence Day

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Amid news reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the US to attend the UN General Assembly, raising hopes of bilateral discussions amid rising trade tensions between the two nations, the Indian stock market registered a strong bounce back on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 131 points higher at 24,619, the BSE Sensex ended 304 points higher at 80,539, while the Bank Nifty index gained 137 points and closed at 55,181.

On the diplomatic front, India’s External Affairs Minister is set to visit Russia on August 21 to meet his counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO meeting—just days after the crucial Russia–US Presidential meeting scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. Any breakthrough from these engagements could raise hopes for removing secondary tariffs imposed on India over its Russian oil imports.

Stock market today On the Indian stock market's outlook today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to remain range-bound, and domestic-facing themes are likely to be in favour amidst caution over Trump tariffs and the outcome of the US-Russia peace talks scheduled for Friday."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains positive. A decisive move above the crucial hurdle of 24,700 levels could open further upside towards 25,000 in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 24,465."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty index was once again overall sluggish with no clear directional move and would need a decisive breach above the 56,000 zone to get some conviction and thereafter gain momentum. With the index precariously placed at the current juncture, as said earlier, a decisive breach below the 54,400 zone shall trigger intensified selling pressure, overall weakening the trend, with the next major support positioned near the important 200-period SMA at the 52,700 zone."

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended four intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Mohit Industries, Coffee Day Enterprises, Emami Paper Mills, and Geojit Financial Services.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today 1] Mohit Industries: Buy at ₹35.55, Target ₹38.20, Stop Loss ₹34.15; and

2] Coffee Day Enterprises: Buy at ₹38.10, Target ₹41.15, Stop Loss ₹36.70.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 3] Emami Paper Mills: Buy at ₹92.70, Targets ₹96.50, ₹97.70, Stop Loss ₹89.20.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] Geojit Financial Services: Buy at ₹73, Target ₹78, Stop Loss ₹70.