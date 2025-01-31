Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy before Budget 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock markets closed higher for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, January 29, fueled by gains in banking and IT stocks. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.9 per cent higher at 23,163.10 points, compared to 22,957.25 points at the previous stock market close. The BSE Sensex index closed 0.83 per cent higher at 76,532.96 points, compared to 75,901.41 in the last session market.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Investors will be closely tracking the Budget-related developments, focusing on capex and consumption-linked sectors. Key Q3 results to be announced today include those from Sun Pharma, ONGC, Nestle, Vedanta, and IndusInd Bank. We expect the market to trade within a broad range, with stock/sector-specific action ahead of the Union Budget 2025 and ongoing Q3 results 2025."

On the Nifty 50 index outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The present market action signals that the upside momentum has started to gain strength near the hurdle. A decisive upside breakout of 23350-23450 levels will likely open sharp short covering and broad-based buying. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed around 23100 levels."

Asked about the outlook of the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “Bank Nifty index opened flat, showed buying interest, and settled positively at 49,312. On the technical front, Bank Nifty, on a daily chart, has formed a green candle, indicating strength. Moreover, the Bank Nifty index has crossed and sustained above its 21-day Simple Moving Average (21-DSMA) of 49,200, making it an immediate support level, while the previous breakdown point of 49,650 will act as a key hurdle. As long as Bank Nifty holds above 49,200, bullish momentum will likely continue, supporting a buy-on-dips approach.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 before Budget 2025 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet — recommended these four stocks to buy before budget 2025: Vascon Engineers, 3i Infotech, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and J&K Bank.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today 1] Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹35.38, target ₹38, stop loss ₹34; and

2] J&K Bank: Buy at ₹99.22, target ₹106, stop loss ₹95.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy before budget 2025 3] Vascon Engineers: Buy at ₹47.70, target ₹49.40, stop loss ₹46.50; and

4] 3i Infotech: Buy at ₹28.40, target ₹30, stop loss ₹27.50.