Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four stocks to buy today despite escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following weak global cues amid the rising Israel-Iran conflict, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling pressure on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 253 points and closed at 24,888, the BSE Sensex nosedived 823 points and ended at 81,691, while the Bank Nifty index finished 377 points lower at 56,082. A sharp fall in US market futures and escalating tensions in West Asia weighed down investor sentiment. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were down by 7% compared to Wednesday.

Advertisement

Apollo Hospital, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers on the Nifty, showing some resilience. Conversely, Tata Motors, Trent, and Titan faced significant selling pressure and became major losers.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index, after witnessing tough resistance near the 25,200 zone, finally tanked below the 25,000 level with heavy profit booking post the lunch session dragged the index to the 24,850 zone with bias and sentiment turned little bit weak. The index has got the next major support positioned near the 24,500 zones, and from here on, for the bias to improve, it would once again need a decent revival and a decisive breach above the 25,200 level to anticipate a further rise in the coming days."

Advertisement

"The Bank Nifty index once again continued with the erosion from the peak made near the 57000 zone and has slipped towards the 56000 level where the crucial support zone is positioned, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact. After the recent breakout witnessed, the index has fizzled out in the last four sessions and, with the sentiment turning cautious once again, can keep a check for the crucial zone near the 56000 level. If a revival is confirmed, we can expect a further rise in the coming days," Shiju Kuthupalakkal said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Majesj M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities—recommended these four intraday stocks: Sterlite Technologies, Manali Petrochemicals, CIFL, and Imagicaaworld Entertainment.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Sterlite Technologies: Buy at ₹84, Target ₹90, Stop Loss ₹80;

Mahesh M Ojha's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹63.20 to ₹64.25, Targets ₹65.50, ₹67, ₹70, Stop Loss ₹61.70.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] CIFL: Buy at ₹40.30, Targets ₹42.80, ₹44.40, Stop Loss ₹39.10.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 4] Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Buy at ₹70.50, Target ₹75.50, Stop Loss ₹69.

Advertisement