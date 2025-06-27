Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 27 June 2025

Asit Manohar
Updated27 Jun 2025, 08:33 AM IST
The June F&O series concluded positively, extending the winning streak to four straight expiries and underscoring a sustained bullish undertone in the broader market.
The June F&O series concluded positively, extending the winning streak to four straight expiries and underscoring a sustained bullish undertone in the broader market.(Photo: Mint)

Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market extended its rally for the third straight session and finished higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 304 points and closed at 25,549, the BSE Sensex shot up 1,000 points and closed at 83,755, while the Bank Nifty index went up 585 points and closed at 57,206. Sectorally, private banks, oil & gas, and metal counters witnessed strong traction, advancing 1–2%, while profit-taking was evident in realty and media pockets, which ended lower by around 1% each. The BSE Midcap index outperformed with a gain of 0.5%, while the Smallcap closed on a muted note, essentially unchanged amid stock-specific churn.

The June F&O series concluded positively, extending the winning streak to four straight expiries and underscoring a sustained bullish undertone in the broader market. Bank stocks saw strong buying, lifting the Nifty Bank index to a new all-time high of 57,263.45. The rally in the Nifty Bank Index was mainly driven by heavy buying in private sector banks.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index, after one and a half months gripped between a tight range, has indicated a clear breakout with a bullish candle formation above the tough resistance hurdle of 25300 zone strengthening the trend and further rise is expected in the coming days. The index would have the near-term support elevated now to the 25250-25300 zone and on the upside with bias and sentiment improving, can expect targets of 25700 and 26200 levels in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index has indicated a strong closing with a bullish candle pattern to breach above the previous peak zone at 57050 level and has entered new territory with bias improved significantly, expecting a further upward move in the coming days. The index would have the important support near the 56000 zone, which needs to be sustained, and, on the upside, can expect fresh higher targets of 58500 and 60000 levels in the coming days," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Stocks to buy today under 100

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet — recommended five intraday stocks for today under 100: Lloyds Engineering, Umiya Buildcon, BL Kashyap, Snowman Logistics, and Bank of Maharashtra.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

1] Lloyds Engineering: Buy at 62, Target 70, Stop Loss 59; and

2] Umiya Buildcon: Buy at 76.80, Target 82.17, Stop Loss 74.11.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under 100

3] BL Kashyap: Buy at 65.50 to 66.50, Targets 68, 70, 74, 76, Stop Loss 64; and

4] Snowman Logistics: Buy at 61 to 61.75, Targets 63.80, 65, 67, 70, Stop Loss 58.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today

5] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at 53.70, Targets 56, 58, Stop Loss 52.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

