Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 14 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following a sell-off in technology and auto stocks, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third straight session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index ended 205 points lower at 25,149, the lowest closing level for the index since June 24th, 2025. The BSE Sensex shed 698 points and closed at 82,500, while the Bank Nifty index finished 201 points lower at 56,754.

Despite the broader market's dip, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life, and Sun Pharma emerged as top performers on the Nifty, demonstrating resilience. Conversely, TCS, M&M, and Hero MotoCorp concluded the session as major losers, bearing the brunt of the selling pressure. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were notably higher by 13% compared to yesterday.

The Nifty Midcap and the Smallcap Indices also witnessed profit booking in line with the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index continued its downward journey for the sixth consecutive day, falling by 0.9%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index plunged 1.02%. Market breadth ended decisively negative, with declining stocks sharply outpacing advancing ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 0.63, the lowest since June 19th.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most trade partners. The lingering uncertainty around trade negotiations will likely keep markets consolidated. Investors will now focus on key domestic macro data, including CPI and WPI inflation prints, while tracking ongoing Q1 earnings and updates on the India–US trade deal."

Speaking on the Nifty 50 outlook, Mandar Bhojane, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking, said, "The Nifty 50 index has broken below its previous swing low on the daily chart, indicating that the index is undergoing a short-term corrective phase from higher levels. The price is approaching the key Fibonacci support zone near 25,000, where a reversal signal may emerge, given that the broader trend remains bullish. A close above 25,330 could reignite bullish momentum, potentially targeting 25,670–26,000. On the downside, if 25,000 breaks decisively, the next support lies at 24,750."

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed some erosion in the morning session but consolidated thereafter to end near the 56,750 zone with bias still maintained intact, having the crucial support positioned near the 56,000 level, which needs to be sustained as of now. At the same time, the index would need to breach above the resistance level of 57,600 and expect fresh higher targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today 1] JP Power: Buy at ₹23.63, Target ₹25.52, Stop Loss ₹22.80; and

2] Reliance Power: Buy at ₹64.81, Target ₹69.34, Stop Loss ₹62.54.

Mehul Kothari's shares to buy under ₹ 100 3] NMDC: Buy at ₹69, Target ₹73, Stop Loss ₹67; and

4] Rain Industries: Buy at ₹146, Target ₹152, Stop Loss ₹143.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 5] ABFRL: Buy at ₹76.40, Targets ₹79.60, ₹81.70, Stop Loss ₹74.30.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy today 6] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹65.50, Target ₹70, Stop Loss ₹62.