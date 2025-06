Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 16 June 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following weak global market sentiments on the Israel-Iran war updates, the Indian stock market extended its selling spree for the second straight session on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index finished 169 points lower at 24,718. The BSE Sensex shed 573 points and closed at 81,118, while the Bank Nifty index ended 555 points down at 55,527. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were down by 11% compared to yesterday. BEL, ONGC and Tech Mahindra managed to show some resilience, emerging as major gainers on the Nifty. Conversely, Adani Ports, ITC, and SBI bore the brunt of significant selling pressure, ultimately closing the session as major losers.

Stock market today On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed a huge gap down near the important support area at 24,500 level on the back of rising geo-political tensions and with sentiment maintained with a very cautious approach, one need to wait and watch for further developments with 24,000 zone maintained as the crucial and major support near the 200 period MA which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact. On the upside, the index needs a decisive breach above the 25,000 level for the bias to improve to anticipate a further rise in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index tanked below the important 55,800 to 56,000 band in the morning session, and with bias weakening, it would need to be sustained above the important 50-EMA zone at the 54,500 level to maintain the overall trend intact. With the index precariously, a decisive move above 56,000 level in the coming sessions can improve the bias and expect further upward movement with the 57,000 zone as the crucial resistance zone," Shiju Kuthupalakkal of Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Snowman Logistics, IDFC First Bank, GMR Airports, Dhani Services, SPIC, and Sigachi Industries.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Snowman Logistics: Buy at ₹62, Target ₹66, Stop Loss ₹60.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations 2] IDFC First Bank: Buy at ₹70, Target ₹78, Stop Loss ₹66; and

3] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹81, Target ₹88, Stop Loss ₹77.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stock for today 4] Dhani Services: Buy at ₹72.50 to ₹73.90, Targets ₹76, ₹78, ₹80, Stop Loss ₹71.40.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy today 5] SPIC: Buy on dips at ₹81.70, Targets ₹84.80, ₹86, Stop Loss ₹80;

Anshul Jain's share to buy today 6] Sigachi Industries: Buy at ₹58.50, Target ₹66, Stop Loss ₹56.