Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 18 February 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: After losing for eight straight sessions, the Indian stock market ended higher on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 30 points higher at 22,959, whereas the BSE Sensex added 57 points and closed at 75,996. The Nifty Bank index ended 159 points higher at 49,258. However, trading volumes in the NSE cash market dipped by 4% compared to the previous session. Amongst the sectoral Indices, Nifty Healthcare, Pharma and Consumer Durable gained the most, while Nifty Media, IT and Auto fell the most.

Stock market today On today's outlook for the Nifty 50, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Nifty is currently taking support from the lower Bollinger Band, highlighting the probability of a rebound. Additionally, the daily RSI exhibits a positive divergence, further strengthening the potential for an upside move. However, the index must surpass the immediate hurdle at 23,150 for the bullish momentum to be sustained. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger further upside toward 23,250, with the next key resistance at 23,330. On the downside, 22,725 remains a crucial support level. A breach below this zone could negate the recovery attempt, leading to renewed selling pressure that may drag the index lower."

Speaking on the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta said, “The Bank Nifty has formed a big green candle on the daily scale, indicating strength. However, it faces resistance around the 21-DSMA at 49,315. Sustaining above this level could extend the up move towards 49,650-49,750, while strong support is placed at 48,500. Traders should closely watch these levels for potential trading opportunities.”

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended eight intraday stocks for today: Bank of Maharashtra, NMDC, Meghmani Organics, Manali Petrochemicals, Sagility India, and Bank of India.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today 1] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹48.70, target ₹52, stop loss ₹56.99; and

2] NMDC: Buy at ₹62.56, target ₹66.90, stop loss ₹60.37.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today 3] Meghmani Organics: Buy at ₹73 to ₹74, targets ₹76, ₹78, and ₹80; stop loss below ₹70.80; and

4] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹62 to ₹63, targets ₹65, ₹67, ₹69, and ₹72, stop loss below ₹60.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 5] Sagility India: Buy at ₹46.90, target ₹49.60, stop loss ₹45.30.

Anshul Jain's share to buy today 6] Bank of India: Buy at ₹99, target ₹103, stop loss ₹97.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.