Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 19 May 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market ended lower on Friday as profit-booking triggered on the weekend after a strong rally in the previous sessions. The Nifty 50 index finished 42 points lower at 25,019, the BSE Sensex lost 200 points, and the Bank Nifty index ended marginally lower at 55,354. However, the broad market outperformed key benchmark indices last week, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 gaining 9.5% and 11.3%, respectively.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "This week, markets are expected to extend gains, supported by progress in US–China trade talks and low domestic inflation. Institutional flows remain strong, with FIIs and DIIs investing around ₹33,000 crore month-to-date in May. India's retail inflation slowed to 3.16%, providing scope for further interest rate cuts to support economic growth. On the trade front, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in the US (May 17–20) for key negotiations, aiming for an interim tariff agreement ahead of a broader trade deal targeted for Sep/Oct 2025."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "The Nifty 50 index took a breather after the recent strong rally and formed a tiny red candle on the daily scale. However, on the weekly scale, Nifty formed a big green candle and witnessed a fresh breakout, indicating strength. As per this breakout, the index can test 25,500–25,800 in the medium term. Immediate support for Nifty is placed near the 24,800–24,850 zone. Thus, traders are advised to follow a buy-on-dips strategy."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “A decisive breakout above 55,500 could resume the prior rally, with the next resistance zone placed near 56,100-56,500. The immediate support is around 54,800, followed by 54,500, which aligns with the channel median.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended six intraday stocks under ₹100 — NMDC, Edelweiss, HCC, BL Kashyap, PTC India Financial Services, and Sterlite Technologies.

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stock 1] HCC: Buy at ₹30, Target ₹36, Stop Loss ₹28.

Mehul Kothari's intraday stocks for today 2] NMDC: Buy at ₹70, Target ₹75, Stop Loss ₹67; and

3] Edelweiss: Buy at ₹87.50, Target ₹92, Stop Loss ₹85.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 4] PTC India Financial Services: Buy at ₹36.50 to ₹37.25, Targets ₹38.50, ₹40, ₹44, Stop Loss ₹35.

5] BL Kashyap: Buy at ₹71 to ₹72, Targets ₹74, ₹76, ₹80, Stop Loss ₹69.40.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day 6] Sterlite Technologies: Buy at ₹76.50, Target ₹80, Stop Loss ₹72.