Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 20 May 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following weak global market sentiment, heightened volatility, and a sharp sell-off in IT stocks, the Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 74 points lower at 24,945. The BSE Sensex ended 271 points down at 82,059. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 65 points and closed at 55,420.

Advertisement

Conversely, the broader markets exhibited resilience. The BSE Midcap and Small-cap indices posted gains of 0.27% and 0.75% respectively, indicating sustained investor interest in mid and small-cap counters. Among the sectoral gainers, Nifty Realty outshone peers with a substantial 2.2% gain, followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma, which advanced 1.5% and 0.5%, respectively. Volatility remained elevated, reflecting investor caution amid macroeconomic uncertainties and global risk aversion.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed another session of narrow movement with consolidation happening with a gradual slide to close below the 25000 zone after the strong pick up in the last week. The overall trend is maintained positive and with the index having the near-term support now positioned near 24800 and major support zone at 24500 level, which needs to be sustained, one can expect further continuation of the uptrend with fresh upside targets of 25400 and 25800 levels expected in the coming days."

Advertisement

"The Bank Nifty index continue to remain rangebound and has been gripped between the 56000 and 54000 zone for quite some time and would need a decisive breach above the 56000 level to confirm a breakout and thereafter expect for further rise in the coming days with further fresh targets of 56600 and 58500 levels expected in the coming days. On the downside, as mentioned earlier, the important support zone lies near the 54000 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact," Shiju said.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stocks to buy today 1] Jamna Auto Industries: Buy at ₹90, Target ₹96, Stop Loss ₹87; and

2] Ola Electric Mobility: Buy at ₹52.60, Target ₹58, Stop Loss ₹50;

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 3] Maral Overseas: Buy at ₹76.50 to ₹78.50, Targets ₹80, ₹82, ₹85, Stop Loss ₹74.80; and

4] Bharat Gears: Buy at ₹82.75 to ₹83.75, Target ₹85, ₹87, ₹89, ₹92, Stop Loss ₹80.80.

Advertisement

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 5] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy on dips at ₹52.20, Target ₹55.50, Stop Loss ₹50.30.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day 6] Ugar Sugar Works: Buy at ₹51.50, Target ₹60, Stop Loss ₹48.