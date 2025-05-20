Subscribe

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 20 May 2025

Asit Manohar
Updated20 May 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, the overall trend is maintained positive, with the index's near-term support now positioned near 24800 and the major support zone at the 24500 level.
Stocks to buy under 100: Following weak global market sentiment, heightened volatility, and a sharp sell-off in IT stocks, the Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 74 points lower at 24,945. The BSE Sensex ended 271 points down at 82,059. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 65 points and closed at 55,420.

Conversely, the broader markets exhibited resilience. The BSE Midcap and Small-cap indices posted gains of 0.27% and 0.75% respectively, indicating sustained investor interest in mid and small-cap counters. Among the sectoral gainers, Nifty Realty outshone peers with a substantial 2.2% gain, followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma, which advanced 1.5% and 0.5%, respectively. Volatility remained elevated, reflecting investor caution amid macroeconomic uncertainties and global risk aversion.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed another session of narrow movement with consolidation happening with a gradual slide to close below the 25000 zone after the strong pick up in the last week. The overall trend is maintained positive and with the index having the near-term support now positioned near 24800 and major support zone at 24500 level, which needs to be sustained, one can expect further continuation of the uptrend with fresh upside targets of 25400 and 25800 levels expected in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index continue to remain rangebound and has been gripped between the 56000 and 54000 zone for quite some time and would need a decisive breach above the 56000 level to confirm a breakout and thereafter expect for further rise in the coming days with further fresh targets of 56600 and 58500 levels expected in the coming days. On the downside, as mentioned earlier, the important support zone lies near the 54000 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact," Shiju said.

Stocks to buy today

Regarding shares to buy today, market experts — Vaushalu Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six intraday stocks for today: Jamna Auto Industries, Ola Electric Mobility, Maral Overseas, Bharat Gears, Bank of Maharashtra, and Ugar Sugar Works.

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stocks to buy today

1] Jamna Auto Industries: Buy at 90, Target 96, Stop Loss 87; and

2] Ola Electric Mobility: Buy at 52.60, Target 58, Stop Loss 50;

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under 100

3] Maral Overseas: Buy at 76.50 to 78.50, Targets 80, 82, 85, Stop Loss 74.80; and

4] Bharat Gears: Buy at 82.75 to 83.75, Target 85, 87, 89, 92, Stop Loss 80.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today

5] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy on dips at 52.20, Target 55.50, Stop Loss 50.30.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day

6] Ugar Sugar Works: Buy at 51.50, Target 60, Stop Loss 48.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
