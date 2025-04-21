Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 21 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following strong global markets' bias, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 414 points and closed at 23,851, the BSE Sensex surged 1508 points and closed at 78,553, and the Bank Nifty index went up 1172 points and closed at 54,290. In a holiday-truncated week, Nifty was up 4.48%, the highest weekly rise since the week ended 5th Feb 2021. All sectoral indices ended the day in the green, with Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Banks, and Pharma sectors leading the gains.

While the benchmark indices saw substantial gains on the weekly expiry, the broader market indices underperformed. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained a more modest 0.60% and 0.37%, respectively. The advance-decline ratio on the BSE remained positive for the fourth straight day at 1.59, indicating that advancing shares continued to outnumber declining ones.

Stock market today Asked about the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services, said, "The uptrend, backed by strong volumes and a solid RSI, signals underlying momentum and strength. Buying on declines remains a viable strategy."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "Nifty on the weekly chart formed a long bull candle with a gap up opening. The formation of long back-to-back bull candles has occurred over the last two weeks. The unfilled weekly opening upside gap could be considered a bullish breakaway gap, which is often formed at the beginning of sharp up-trended movements. The next upside levels to be watched are around 24550 (61.8% retracement taken from Sept 24 top to April 25 bottom). Immediate support is placed at 23600 levels."

On the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Technically, the Bank Nifty index decisively crossed the key trend line resistance zone of 52,800 and formed a big bullish candle on both daily and weekly charts, reflecting underlying strength. The breakout zone of 52,800 now acts as immediate support for Bank Nifty, and as long as this level is maintained, the index could potentially rally towards 54,500–55,000. Hence, traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" strategy."

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet — recommended these six intraday stocks for today: Balaji Telefilms, Reliance Power, GMR Airports, Yes Bank, NFL, and IOB.

Sumeet Bagadia's share to buy under ₹ 100 1] Balaji Telefilms: Buy at ₹82.48, Target ₹88.50, Stop Loss ₹79.50.

Vaishali Parekh's intrada stocks under ₹ 100 2] Reliance Power: Buy at ₹42.10, Target ₹44.50, Stop Loss ₹41;

3] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹86.50, Target ₹89, Stop Loss ₹85.

Mehul Kothari's stock to buy under ₹ 100 4] Yes Bank: Buy at ₹18, Target ₹19.80, Stop Loss ₹17.10.

Mahesh M Ojha's stock of the day 5] NFL: Buy at ₹84 to ₹85, Targets ₹68, ₹70, and ₹74, Stop Loss ₹82.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 6] IOB: Buy at ₹36.70, Target ₹38.40, Stop Loss ₹35.70.

