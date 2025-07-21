Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 21 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: In the last session of the previous week, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling. Among the key benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex lost over half a per cent, while the Bank Nifty index lost close to one per cent. Wipro, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel showcased strength, emerging as the top performers on the Nifty. Conversely, Axis Bank, Shriram Finance and BEL concluded the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were slightly lower by 2% compared to yesterday.

The broader market also experienced profit booking, mirroring the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell by 0.70%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by 0.82%. Market breadth remained negative, with declining stocks outnumbering advancing ones on the BSE, as indicated by an advance-decline ratio of 0.70. Amongst the sectoral indices, Media, Metal, and IT managed to end up as major gainers, showcasing some resilience. However, Nifty Private banks, Consumer durables, and Financial services faced the steepest declines, contributing significantly to the overall market fall.

Stock market today On the Indian stock market's outlook today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Overall, we expect the market to remain in consolidation mode amid continued global trade uncertainty and a subdued start to the Q1FY26 earnings season. Key results on Monday include Ultratech Cement, Eternal, IDBI Bank, Havells, and Oberoi Realty, among others."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of Nifty remains weak. A slide below the 24,900 levels could open more weakness down to 24,500 in the coming week. However, any pullback rally from here could find strong overhead resistance around 25,250."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “The Bank Nifty index succumbed to heavy profit booking post the weak result outcome of Axis Bank, which dragged the index to breach below the near-term support of the 56,600 zone and has slightly weakened the bias with the next major and crucial support positioned near the 50EMA zone at the 55,900 level, which needs to be sustained. On the upside, as mentioned earlier, it would need to breach above the resistance zone of 57,600 level and expect fresh higher targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days.”

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President of technical Research at Anand Rathi; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended these six intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Nova Agritech, Manali Petrochemicals, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, Shriram Properties, and Jagran Prakashan.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Nova Agritech: Buy at ₹58.97, Target ₹64, Stop Loss ₹57; and

2] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹79.25, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹76.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations under ₹ 100 3] Yes Bank: Buy at ₹20.17, Target ₹23, Stop Loss ₹19; and

4] UCO Bank: Buy at ₹32.13, Target ₹36, Stop Loss ₹30.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 5] Jagran Prakashan: Buy at ₹74.20, Targets ₹77.60, ₹78.30, Stop Loss ₹72.50.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 6] Shriram Properties: Buy at ₹96.40, Target ₹102, Stop Loss ₹92.