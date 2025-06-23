Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 23 June 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market broke its three-day losing streak, buoyed by robust Asian market performance and advancing US futures. The Nifty 50 index finished 319 points higher at 25,112, the BSE Sensex surged 1,046 points and closed at 82,408, while the Bank Nifty index shot up 675 points and closed at 56,252. Trent, Jio Finance, and M&M emerged as top performers on the Nifty. Conversely, Hero Moto Corp, Dr Reddy's, and Maruti concluded the session as major losers of the Nifty. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were higher by 76% on the back of Sensex and FTSE rebalancing-related trades.

The buying frenzy was broad-based, with all sectoral indices ending in the green. Amongst them, Realty, PSU Banks, Metal, and Auto sectors were the significant outperformers, leading the charge from the front. All major sectoral indices ended in the green, indicating widespread optimism. Notable gains were seen in Metal, PSU Bank, Realty, Power, Telecom, and Capital Goods, with each sectoral index rising between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed a strong move during the session to move past the 25000 zone decisively on the back of easing out of the geo-political tensions temporarily as of now, with strong recovery visible across the board. The index would have the near-term hurdle at the 25200-25250 zone, above which one can expect fresh upward to retest the previous peak zone at 26277 levels in the coming days. At the same time, the 24700 level would be the crucial near-term support that needs to be sustained to maintain the bias intact."

"The Bank Nifty index bounced back once again to move past the hurdle of the 56000 zone with bias improving and expecting further rise in the coming days with sentiments expected to ease out for the next coming sessions and would need to breach above the near-term resistance zone at 57000 level to strengthen the trend further. On the downside, the 55000 zone would be the important near-term support that needs to be sustained now," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Yes Bank: Buy at ₹19.70, Target ₹21, Stop Loss ₹19.

Mehul Kothari's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 2] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹63, Target ₹666.50, Stop Loss ₹61; and

3] Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail or ABFRL: Buy at ₹73, Target ₹78, Stop Loss ₹70.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under ₹ 100 4] Sagility India: Buy at ₹39.25 to ₹40.25, Targets ₹41.50, ₹43, ₹45, Stop Loss ₹37.80; and

5] SJVN: Buy at ₹95 to ₹97, Targets ₹99, ₹102, ₹105, Stop Loss ₹92.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 6] MMTC: Buy on dips at ₹65.50, Targets ₹68.40, ₹69.80, Stop Loss ₹64.