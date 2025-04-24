Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 24 April 2025

Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — GMR Airports, Canara Bank, IFCI, MMTC, Suzlon Energy, and NFL

Asit Manohar
Updated24 Apr 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Stock market today: Experts expect the up-move to continue in the Indian stock market because of continued buying interest and supportive domestic cues.
Stocks to buy under 100: Despite selling pressure in overbought banking stocks, the Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday, driven by strong buying in IT, pharma and auto stocks. The Nifty 50 index ended 161 points higher at 24,328; the BSE Sensex ended 520 points higher at 80,116. However, the Bank Nifty index ended 277 points southward at 55,370. The Broader markets showed mixed trends: Midcaps outperformed with over 1% gains, while small caps lagged.

Indian IT stocks experienced a significant rally, driven by overnight gains in US technology equities. This positive momentum was further fueled by a change in investor sentiment following signals from US President Donald Trump of a softer stance on Chinese tariffs.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Overall, we expect the up-move to continue in the Indian stock market on the back of continued buying interest and supportive domestic cues while tracking developments on the US tariff front."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Though the market is facing hurdles and volatility at the highs, there is still no confirmation of any reversal pattern or tiredness at the highs. The next upside for the Nifty 50 index is around 24,550 and 24,800 in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 24,100."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta said, “Technically, the Bank Nifty index on the daily chart has formed a big bearish candle, which has completely engulfed the previous day's candle, signalling a potential reversal and indicating underlying weakness in the near term. In the future, 56,000-56,100 will act as a stiff resistance for the index, while 54,470 remains a crucial support zone. Traders should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.”

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding shares to buy under 100, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six intraday stocks for today: GMR Airports, Canara Bank, IFCI, MMTC, Suzlon Energy, and NFL.

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stock

1] GMR Airports: Buy at 87.80, Target 93, Stop Loss 85.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stock for today under 100

2] Canara Bank: Buy at 99, Target 105, Stop Loss 95.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under 100

3] IFCI: Buy at 45 to 46, Targets 47.50, 49, 51, and 54, Stop Loss 43.80.

4] MMTC: Buy at 55 to 56, Targets 57, 58.50, 60, and 62, Stop Loss 53.70.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under 100

5] Suzlon: Buy on dips at 58.60, Target 65.20, Stop Loss 55.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day

6] NFL: Buy at 88.50, Target 96, Stop Loss 84.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:24 Apr 2025, 07:43 AM IST
