Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 24 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Despite selling pressure in overbought banking stocks, the Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday, driven by strong buying in IT, pharma and auto stocks. The Nifty 50 index ended 161 points higher at 24,328; the BSE Sensex ended 520 points higher at 80,116. However, the Bank Nifty index ended 277 points southward at 55,370. The Broader markets showed mixed trends: Midcaps outperformed with over 1% gains, while small caps lagged.

Indian IT stocks experienced a significant rally, driven by overnight gains in US technology equities. This positive momentum was further fueled by a change in investor sentiment following signals from US President Donald Trump of a softer stance on Chinese tariffs.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Overall, we expect the up-move to continue in the Indian stock market on the back of continued buying interest and supportive domestic cues while tracking developments on the US tariff front."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Though the market is facing hurdles and volatility at the highs, there is still no confirmation of any reversal pattern or tiredness at the highs. The next upside for the Nifty 50 index is around 24,550 and 24,800 in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 24,100."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta said, “Technically, the Bank Nifty index on the daily chart has formed a big bearish candle, which has completely engulfed the previous day's candle, signalling a potential reversal and indicating underlying weakness in the near term. In the future, 56,000-56,100 will act as a stiff resistance for the index, while 54,470 remains a crucial support zone. Traders should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six intraday stocks for today: GMR Airports, Canara Bank, IFCI, MMTC, Suzlon Energy, and NFL.

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stock 1] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹87.80, Target ₹93, Stop Loss ₹85.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stock for today under ₹ 100 2] Canara Bank: Buy at ₹99, Target ₹105, Stop Loss ₹95.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 3] IFCI: Buy at ₹45 to ₹46, Targets ₹47.50, ₹49, ₹51, and ₹54, Stop Loss ₹43.80.

4] MMTC: Buy at ₹55 to ₹56, Targets ₹57, ₹58.50, ₹60, and ₹62, Stop Loss ₹53.70.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 5] Suzlon: Buy on dips at ₹58.60, Target ₹65.20, Stop Loss ₹55.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day 6] NFL: Buy at ₹88.50, Target ₹96, Stop Loss ₹84.

