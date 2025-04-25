Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 25 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, snapped their seven-day winning streak amid profit booking and after investors turned risk-averse over the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 315.06 points or 0.39 per cent, settling at 79,801.43. During the day, it dropped 391.94 points or 0.48 per cent to 79,724.55. The NSE Nifty fell by 82.25 points or 0.34 per cent to 24,246.70. In the past seven trading days, the BSE benchmark gauge zoomed 6,269.34 points or 8.48 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 1,929.8 points or 8.61 per cent, to settle at the highest closing levels of 2025 during Wednesday's session.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "After a rally of 12% in the last 10 trading sessions, the Indian market is expected to consolidate with a positive bias. Global market cues and Q4 results 2025 would be the key drivers for the market. Key results to watch out for on Friday include those from heavyweights like Reliance, Maruti, Hindustan Zinc, Shriram Finance, and Cholamandalam Inv, amongst others."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The market's uptrend status remains intact. The present consolidation or minor dip could be reversed on the upside soon, and the Nifty could head towards the next upside of 24,550 and higher soon. Any dips down to 24,100-24,000 could be a buying opportunity."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said, “On the hourly chart, the index reflects a weakening trend with a predominance of red candles, signalling short-term bearish pressure. A breach below the 55,100 mark could open the path toward 54,500, a level that previously acted as resistance and may now function as support. The index must decisively surpass the 56,100 resistance level. The momentum indicators, such as the daily RSI and MACD, show a cooling-off signal, suggesting reduced bullish strength. However, the broader outlook remains constructive as long as the 54,400 to 54,500 zone holds on a closing basis. The consolidation seems likely in the sessions ahead.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder at SS WealthStreet — recommended these six intraday stocks for today: NMDC, Jyoti Structures, Lloyds Engineering, Suzlon, Dhani Services, and Dela Corp.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 1] Jyoti Structures: Buy at ₹21.69, Target 23.70, Stop Loss 20.50;

2] Lloyds Engineering: Buy at ₹70.85, Target 76, Stop Loss 68.

Ganesh Dongre's stock of the day 3] NMDC: Buy at ₹68, Target ₹73, Stop Loss ₹65.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under ₹ 100 4] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹60 to ₹60.50, Targets ₹62, ₹64, ₹68, ₹72, and ₹75, Stop Loss ₹57.80;

5] Dhani Services: Buy at ₹63.50 to ₹64.25, Targets ₹66, ₹67.50, ₹69, ₹71, and ₹75.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy today 6] Delta Corp: Buy at ₹92.80, Target ₹98.50, Stop Loss ₹89.90.