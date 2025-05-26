Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 26 May 2025

Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — VIP Clothing, MMTC, IFCI, Confidence Petroleum India, NMDC Steel, and Khaitan Chemicals And Fertilizers

Asit Manohar
Updated26 May 2025, 07:58 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, the Nifty 50 index has indicated a strong pullback from near the 24,500 zone with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart.
Stocks to buy under 100: Amid broad-based buying, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market staged robust gains on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index finished 243 points higher at 24,853. The BSE Sensex surged 769 points and closed at 81,721. The Bank Nifty index ended 456 points higher at 55,398. The broader market mirrored the benchmark's performance, with the BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices advancing 0.5% and 0.45%, respectively, signalling a healthy risk appetite among investors.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Looking ahead, markets are expected to remain firm, with participation likely from the broader market segments as macro and earnings tailwinds continue to provide support. Investors will also closely watch key data releases next week, including quarterly GDP figures for India and the US."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index has indicated a strong pullback from near the 24,500 zone with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with overall bias maintained and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions with upside targets 25,400 and 25,600 levels expected. As mentioned earlier, the index would have a crucial support zone near the 24,500 level. A decisive breach above the 25,000 zone shall trigger fresh upward movement with the broader markets also showing active participation to support the benchmark index."

"The Bank Nifty index has indicated a strong bullish candle formation with bias improving. Most frontline banking stocks have shown positive signs of an upward move, accompanied by most PSU banks, which look good. As mentioned earlier, the index needs to breach above the 55,700 zones decisively to trigger a fresh upward move, having targets of 57,200 and 58,500 possible in the coming days," Shiju said.

Stocks to buy today

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended six intraday stocks for today: VIP Clothing, MMTC, IFCI, Confidence Petroleum India, NMDC Steel, and Khaitan Chemicals And Fertilizers.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock to buy under 100

1] VIP Clothing: Buy at 43.29, Target 46.32, Stop Loss 41.77.

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stocks

2] MMTC: Buy at 64, Target 70, Stop Loss 60.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under 100

3] IFCI: Buy at 54 to 55.25, Targets 57.50, 60, 62, 65, Stop Loss 51.80; and

4] Confidence Petroleum India: Buy at 59 to 60, Targets 62, 64, 66, 68, Stop Loss 57.60.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today

5] NMDC Steel: Buy on dips at 38.90, Target 42.50, Stop Loss 37.50.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day

6] Khaitan Chemicals And Fertilizers: Buy at 74.50, Target 80.50, Stop Loss 72.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 26 May 2025
