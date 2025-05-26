Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 26 May 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Amid broad-based buying, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market staged robust gains on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index finished 243 points higher at 24,853. The BSE Sensex surged 769 points and closed at 81,721. The Bank Nifty index ended 456 points higher at 55,398. The broader market mirrored the benchmark's performance, with the BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices advancing 0.5% and 0.45%, respectively, signalling a healthy risk appetite among investors.

Stock market today On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Looking ahead, markets are expected to remain firm, with participation likely from the broader market segments as macro and earnings tailwinds continue to provide support. Investors will also closely watch key data releases next week, including quarterly GDP figures for India and the US."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index has indicated a strong pullback from near the 24,500 zone with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with overall bias maintained and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions with upside targets 25,400 and 25,600 levels expected. As mentioned earlier, the index would have a crucial support zone near the 24,500 level. A decisive breach above the 25,000 zone shall trigger fresh upward movement with the broader markets also showing active participation to support the benchmark index."

"The Bank Nifty index has indicated a strong bullish candle formation with bias improving. Most frontline banking stocks have shown positive signs of an upward move, accompanied by most PSU banks, which look good. As mentioned earlier, the index needs to breach above the 55,700 zones decisively to trigger a fresh upward move, having targets of 57,200 and 58,500 possible in the coming days," Shiju said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended six intraday stocks for today: VIP Clothing, MMTC, IFCI, Confidence Petroleum India, NMDC Steel, and Khaitan Chemicals And Fertilizers.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock to buy under ₹ 100 1] VIP Clothing: Buy at ₹43.29, Target ₹46.32, Stop Loss ₹41.77.

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stocks 2] MMTC: Buy at ₹64, Target ₹70, Stop Loss ₹60.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under ₹ 100 3] IFCI: Buy at ₹54 to ₹55.25, Targets ₹57.50, ₹60, ₹62, ₹65, Stop Loss ₹51.80; and

4] Confidence Petroleum India: Buy at ₹59 to ₹60, Targets ₹62, ₹64, ₹66, ₹68, Stop Loss ₹57.60.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 5] NMDC Steel: Buy on dips at ₹38.90, Target ₹42.50, Stop Loss ₹37.50.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day 6] Khaitan Chemicals And Fertilizers: Buy at ₹74.50, Target ₹80.50, Stop Loss ₹72.50.