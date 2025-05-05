Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 5 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended with marginal gains in a highly volatile session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index added 12 points and closed at 24,346, the BSE Sensex finished 259 points higher at 80,501, while the Bank Nifty index ended 28 points higher at 55,115. Among sectoral performers, media, energy, IT, and oil & gas posted gains of 0.3–0.7%. On the other hand, power, metal, telecom, pharma, realty, and consumer durables sectors saw losses ranging from 0.5 to 2%.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to consolidate in a broad range with a positive bias. Stock-specific action is likely to dominate the market, although some volatility may be expected due to geopolitical tensions. Key results on Saturday include SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Avenue Supermarts, and CDSL, while M&M, Indian Hotels, Coforge, and CAMS, amongst others, will be announcing Q4 results 2025 on Monday."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "A decisive move above 24,500 to 24,600 levels could open more upside towards 24,800 to 25,000, and any weakness from here could find support around 24,000 to 23,800 for the near term."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty seems trapped in a push-pull between the bulls and the bears, with price unable to move beyond resistance yet also refusing to break below key supports. The medium-term picture remains broadly positive as long as the index floats above 54,000–54,300. But for the market to move convincingly higher, bulls must conquer the 56,000 hurdle; only then can the index sprint toward 56,500 or beyond. Conversely, any slip below 55,000 could tilt the scales in favour of the bears, triggering a fast decline toward 54,300 levels. With no clear leadership from either side and rising volatility, it looks like Nifty Bank is quietly preparing for its next big directional swing; traders must be patient and nimble until that break happens.”

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks to buy 1] Commercial Syn Bags: Buy at ₹91.38, Target ₹98, Stop Loss ₹88.18; and

2] Lotus Eye Hospital: Buy at ₹81.49, Target ₹87.19, Stop Loss ₹78.63.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today 3] Shiva Cement: Buy at ₹30.50 to ₹31, Targets ₹32, ₹34, ₹36, Stop Loss ₹28.80; and

4] Mukand: Buy at ₹98 to ₹99, Targets ₹102, ₹105, ₹110, Stop Loss ₹96.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 5] Paisalo Digital: Buy at ₹32.30, Target ₹34.30, Stop Loss ₹31.50.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 6] RBA: Buy at ₹83, Target ₹88, Stop Loss ₹81.