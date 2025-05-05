Mint Market
Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 5 April 2025

Asit Manohar
Updated5 May 2025, 07:43 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, a decisive move above 24,500 to 24,600 levels could open more upside towards 24,800 to 25,00(Photo: Courtesy AI)

Stocks to buy under 100: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended with marginal gains in a highly volatile session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index added 12 points and closed at 24,346, the BSE Sensex finished 259 points higher at 80,501, while the Bank Nifty index ended 28 points higher at 55,115. Among sectoral performers, media, energy, IT, and oil & gas posted gains of 0.3–0.7%. On the other hand, power, metal, telecom, pharma, realty, and consumer durables sectors saw losses ranging from 0.5 to 2%.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to consolidate in a broad range with a positive bias. Stock-specific action is likely to dominate the market, although some volatility may be expected due to geopolitical tensions. Key results on Saturday include SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Avenue Supermarts, and CDSL, while M&M, Indian Hotels, Coforge, and CAMS, amongst others, will be announcing Q4 results 2025 on Monday."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "A decisive move above 24,500 to 24,600 levels could open more upside towards 24,800 to 25,000, and any weakness from here could find support around 24,000 to 23,800 for the near term."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty seems trapped in a push-pull between the bulls and the bears, with price unable to move beyond resistance yet also refusing to break below key supports. The medium-term picture remains broadly positive as long as the index floats above 54,000–54,300. But for the market to move convincingly higher, bulls must conquer the 56,000 hurdle; only then can the index sprint toward 56,500 or beyond. Conversely, any slip below 55,000 could tilt the scales in favour of the bears, triggering a fast decline toward 54,300 levels. With no clear leadership from either side and rising volatility, it looks like Nifty Bank is quietly preparing for its next big directional swing; traders must be patient and nimble until that break happens.”

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding shares to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six intraday stocks for today under 100: Commercial Syn Bags, Lotus Eye Hospital, Shiva Cement, Mukand, Paisalo Digital, and Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA).

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks to buy

1] Commercial Syn Bags: Buy at 91.38, Target 98, Stop Loss 88.18; and

2] Lotus Eye Hospital: Buy at 81.49, Target 87.19, Stop Loss 78.63.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today

3] Shiva Cement: Buy at 30.50 to 31, Targets 32, 34, 36, Stop Loss 28.80; and

4] Mukand: Buy at 98 to 99, Targets 102, 105, 110, Stop Loss 96.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under 100

5] Paisalo Digital: Buy at 32.30, Target 34.30, Stop Loss 31.50.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today

6] RBA: Buy at 83, Target 88, Stop Loss 81.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
