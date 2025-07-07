Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 7 July 2025

Asit Manohar
Updated7 Jul 2025, 08:33 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, the Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement and is expected to move further upward in the coming sessions.
Stocks to buy under 100: After falling on two straight sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying at the intraday lows on Friday and finished higher. The Nifty 50 index ended 55 points higher at 25,461, the BSE Sensex surged 193 points and closed at 83,432, and the Bank Nifty index finished 239 points higher at 57,031. Leading the charge among the top performers on the Nifty were Bajaj Finance, Dr. Reddy's, and Infosys, driving today's rebound. Conversely, Trent, Tata Steel, and Eicher Motors bore the brunt of selling pressure, concluding the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were 8% lower than yesterday, indicating a continuation of moderation in activity.

After experiencing a sharp fall during the first half, the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap Indices recovered impressively during the second half, ending the session broadly flat. Market breadth turned positive, with advancing stocks outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.28. Excluding Nifty Auto and Metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Oil & Gas, Realty, Pharma, and IT gained the most, showcasing strong buying interest across these segments.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index mid the volatility witnessed a pullback in the later part of the session from near the 25,330 zone to end in the green near 25,450 level with bias showing signs of improvement and can expect for further upward move in the coming sessions. We continue with our stance, with the index having the important near-term support positioned near the 25,250-25,300 zone, as mentioned earlier and on the upside, we can expect a revival and carry on with the positive move for higher targets of 25,700 and 26,200 levels, which is achievable."

"The Bank Nifty index during the intraday session witnessed a strong pullback from near the 56,600 zone and ended near the 57,000 level with bias improved and anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions, with the overall trend maintained strong. As mentioned earlier, the index continues to have the 56,000 zone as the important support, which needs to be sustained as of now. Once a decisive breach above the resistance level of 57,600 is breached, one can expect fresh targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days," Shiju Kuthupalakkal added.

Stocks to buy today under 100

Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet — six intraday stocks for today under 100: PC Jeweller, Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills, Salasar Techno Engineering, Trident, ABFRL, and Bank of Maharashtra.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy under 100

1] PC Jeweller: Buy at 16.69, Target 18.18, Stop Loss 16; and

2] Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills: Buy at 77.54, Target 83, Stop Loss 74.60.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today

3] Salasar Techno Engineering: Buy at 7.50, Target 10, Stop Loss 6.50.

Mehul Kothari's shares to buy under 100

4] Trident: Buy at 31, Target 34, Stop Loss 29; and

5] ABFRL: Buy at 77, Target 82, Stop Loss 74.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stocks for today

6] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at 57.20, Targets 58.80, 60.40, Stop Loss 56.20.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

