Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 7 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: After falling on two straight sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying at the intraday lows on Friday and finished higher. The Nifty 50 index ended 55 points higher at 25,461, the BSE Sensex surged 193 points and closed at 83,432, and the Bank Nifty index finished 239 points higher at 57,031. Leading the charge among the top performers on the Nifty were Bajaj Finance, Dr. Reddy's, and Infosys, driving today's rebound. Conversely, Trent, Tata Steel, and Eicher Motors bore the brunt of selling pressure, concluding the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were 8% lower than yesterday, indicating a continuation of moderation in activity.

After experiencing a sharp fall during the first half, the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap Indices recovered impressively during the second half, ending the session broadly flat. Market breadth turned positive, with advancing stocks outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.28. Excluding Nifty Auto and Metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Oil & Gas, Realty, Pharma, and IT gained the most, showcasing strong buying interest across these segments.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index mid the volatility witnessed a pullback in the later part of the session from near the 25,330 zone to end in the green near 25,450 level with bias showing signs of improvement and can expect for further upward move in the coming sessions. We continue with our stance, with the index having the important near-term support positioned near the 25,250-25,300 zone, as mentioned earlier and on the upside, we can expect a revival and carry on with the positive move for higher targets of 25,700 and 26,200 levels, which is achievable."

"The Bank Nifty index during the intraday session witnessed a strong pullback from near the 56,600 zone and ended near the 57,000 level with bias improved and anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions, with the overall trend maintained strong. As mentioned earlier, the index continues to have the 56,000 zone as the important support, which needs to be sustained as of now. Once a decisive breach above the resistance level of 57,600 is breached, one can expect fresh targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days," Shiju Kuthupalakkal added.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] PC Jeweller: Buy at ₹16.69, Target ₹18.18, Stop Loss ₹16; and

2] Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills: Buy at ₹77.54, Target ₹83, Stop Loss ₹74.60.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 3] Salasar Techno Engineering: Buy at ₹7.50, Target ₹10, Stop Loss ₹6.50.

Mehul Kothari's shares to buy under ₹ 100 4] Trident: Buy at ₹31, Target ₹34, Stop Loss ₹29; and

5] ABFRL: Buy at ₹77, Target ₹82, Stop Loss ₹74.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stocks for today 6] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹57.20, Targets ₹58.80, ₹60.40, Stop Loss ₹56.20.