Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today - 9 June 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Despite a tepid start on Friday, the Indian stock market closed with smart gains, helped by the Reserve Bank of India's policy actions, which included not just a higher-than-expected rate cut of 50 basis points (bps) but also a cash reserve ratio cut of 100 bps.

This action gave a major leg up to the stock market bulls, driving the BSE Sensex higher by 746.95 points, or 0.92%, to settle at 82,188.99. Meanwhile, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed above the 25,000-level as it climbed 252.15 points, or 1.02%, to 25,003.05.

Sectorally, rate-sensitive indices led the charge with Nifty Realty gaining 4.68%, Nifty Auto 1.52% and Nifty Bank 1.47%. Barring Nifty Media, all sectors closed in the green. The broader markets also rejoiced, with Nifty Midcap 100 advancing 1.21% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gaining 0.81%.

Stock market today The outlook for the Indian stock market remains firm going ahead, according to analysts.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "We expect Indian markets to witness a gradual up-move, supported by positive sentiment following higher than anticipated rate cut by RBI and optimism surrounding a potential US-India trade agreement with officials from both sides meeting in New Delhi this week to finalise the first phase of the proposed deal."

However, he cautioned that global headwinds, including unexpected shifts in US tariffs and ongoing geopolitical tensions, may induce volatility.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Nifty 50 outlook today, Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, said: The Nifty has once again approached the upper band of its prevailing consolidation range of 24,500–25,100. A decisive breakout above 25,200 would mark the beginning of a fresh uptrend, with potential to gradually move toward the 25,600–25,800 zone. On the downside, the 24,400–24,600 range is expected to act as a strong support zone during any corrective phase.

As for Bank Nifty, Ajit Mishra said that the banking index has finally broken above the key 56,000 mark after trading in a tight range for over a month. "We now expect it to move toward the 58,000 level, making this segment crucial for broader market direction. In case of a dip, the 55,350–56,000 range is likely to provide strong support," he added.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities and Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research at Anand Rathi recommended buying these six intraday stocks under ₹100: IDFC First Bank, HFCL, Confidence Petroleum, Dhani Services, GMR Airport, and NHPC.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today 1) IDFC First Bank: Buy in cash at ₹71.55, target price at ₹79, stop loss at ₹68

2) HFCL: Buy in cash at ₹91.42, target price at ₹101, stop loss at ₹86.50

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock pick 3) Confidence Petroleum: Buy at ₹59.40, target price at ₹62.50 - 66.80, stop loss at ₹58

Anshul Jain's stock recommendations for today 4) Dhani Services: Buy at ₹61, target price at ₹66, stop loss at ₹58

Mehul Kothari's top stocks to buy today 5) GMR Airport: Buy near ₹86, target price at ₹90 and stop loss at ₹84

6) NHPC: Buy near ₹89, target price at ₹93 and stop loss at ₹87

