Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market continued their positive momentum for the third consecutive session on Thursday, January 16, driven by global trends. Key US CPI data for December was below expectations, raising hopes that the US Federal Reserve might reduce interest rates sooner than anticipated.

Expectations for a US Fed rate cut, along with strong earnings from major US financial institutions like JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citibank, and Goldman Sachs, and the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas helped fuel optimism and supported the bullish market sentiment.

Amid these favourable developments, the Nifty 50 finished the day with a 0.42% increase, closing at 23,311, while the Sensex ended at 77,042, also reflecting a 0.42 per cent rise from the prior close. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 1.67 per cent, reaching 17,643, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended with a 1.08 per cent gain at 54,483.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst—technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "The Q3 results 2025 of the index heavyweights RIL, Infosys, and Axis Bank will trigger some action and thus require close monitoring. Simultaneously, as global events unfold, they are expected to impact market sentiment significantly. Therefore, it is wise to remain informed and attentive to these developments to navigate the market effectively."

Asked about the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index is positive, but the market is lacking its strength to witness sharp upside breakouts of the hurdle. A sustainable move above 23400-23450 levels could bring more short covering and push Nifty towards 23700. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 23150."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty, witnessing a decent pullback, has closed above the 49000 zone, slightly improving the bias; further ahead, a decisive close above the critical 49700 level shall establish conviction for further rise in the coming days. The PSU Banks have started picking up with volume participation witnessed, and for the index, a decisive move past the 200-period MA at the 50800 level shall further strengthen the trend overall."

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks under ₹100 today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended buying these three shares: NACDAC Infrastructure, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, and Fiberweb (India).

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendation today 1] NACDAC Infrastructure: Buy at ₹83, target ₹90, stop loss ₹80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 2] Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: Buy at ₹79.90, target ₹83.20, stop loss ₹78.

Anshul Jain's share to buy today 3] Fiberweb (India): Buy at ₹49, target ₹54, stop loss ₹47 (Closing Basis).