Stocks to buy under ₹100: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 logged their best day in six weeks, closing near one-month highs, after investors bought cheaper stocks hoping the market had bottomed out. The BSE Sensex rose 1,131.31 points to reclaim the 75,000 level, and the NSE Nifty surged 1.45 per cent, tracking a bullish trend in global equities and intense buying in heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, L&T and M&M counters.

Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 1.53 per cent to settle at 75,301.26. During the day, it gained 1,215.81 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 75,385.76. The Nifty rose 325.55 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 22,834.30. In two days, Sensex has surged 1,472.35 points, or 1.99 per cent.

The Nifty 50 logged losses five months in a row starting October - its longest monthly losing streak in 29 years. The index is up 3.2 per cent in March so far, trimming its losses since late September to 13.1 per cent from 16.4 per cent. The broader mid-caps and small-caps rose 2.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent.

Stock market today Regarding the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Nifty 50 has broken out of a seven-session consolidation, resulting in a strong upward move. The index has moved above the critical 21 EMA on the daily chart, signalling a bullish short-term trend.”

“The RSI is also in a bullish crossover, further holding the positive momentum for the index. In the short term, the Nifty 50 index may move towards 23,150, while support is placed at 22,700 on the lower end,” added De.

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd said, “Bank Nifty opened with a bullish gap, maintained buying interest, and settled with strong gains at 49,315. Technically, it crossed the 48,900–49,000 hurdle and formed a big bullish candle on the daily chart, suggesting strength."

"As long as Bank Nifty remains above 48,900, upward momentum will likely persist. On the upside, the 49,650–49,700 zone will act as an immediate hurdle, followed by the psychological resistance at 50,000. Traders are advised to follow a "buy on dips" strategy for the short-term," added Yedve.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Stock market experts Mahesh M Ojha, AVP - Research at Hensex Securities and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, have recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Canara Bank, IRB Infrastructure, and Morepen Laboratories Ltd.

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stocks for today 1. IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: Buy at ₹43-44, stoploss ₹41.80, target price ₹45.80-47.50-49-51+

2. Canara Bank: Buy at ₹83-84, stoploss ₹81.70, target price ₹85.75-87.50-89+

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today 1. Morepen Laboratories Ltd: Buy at ₹48, stoploss ₹47, and target price ₹51.