Mint Market

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Friday — 28 March 2025

  • Stocks to buy under 100: D-Street experts recommend three stocks to buy —HFCL, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, and NHPC.

Nikita Prasad
Published28 Mar 2025, 06:17 AM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to buy under ₹100: HFCL, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, and NHPC are the three shares that D-Street experts have picked for investors to buy on Friday, March 28, amid the current sentiment of the Indian stock market.

Stocks to buy under 100: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 advanced in the previous session, driven by gains in heavyweight stocks, including financials, amid foreign fund inflows. However, a decline in top auto giant's Tata Motors stock following the announcement of US tariffs by Donald Trump's administration on auto imports capped further gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 317.93 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 77,606.43 on Thursday amid the monthly derivative contracts expiry day. During the day, the benchmark surged 458.96 points or 0.59 per cent to 77,747.46. The Nifty 50 rallied 105.10 points or 0.45 per cent to 23,591.95.

Advertisement
Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex resume bull run after 1-day gap as financials rally

Stock market today

Regarding the Nifty 50 index outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “Nifty remained sideways throughout the day after a strong opening. Option position buildup also indicated an expiry around 23,600.”

“On the daily chart, the index found support near the 100 EMA. The short-term sentiment may remain positive, potentially moving toward 23,800 if it sustains above 23,600. On the downside, support is placed at 23,400.”

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd, said, “The Bank Nifty index opened with a gap down but later witnessed buying interest and settled the day on a positive note at 51,576.”

Also Read | F&O trading: Sensex, Bank Nifty options deliver 6x returns in 10 days

"Technically, Bank Nifty found support near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA) and formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, indicating strength. On the upside, 51,880 and 52,000 will act as strong resistance levels. Traders are advised to follow a "buy on dips" strategy in Bank Nifty as long as it holds above the 200-DSMA of 51,000," added Yedve.

Advertisement

Stocks to buy under 100

Stock market experts Mahesh M Ojha, AVP - Research at Hensex Securities, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, have recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: HFCL, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, and NHPC.

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stocks for today

HFCL: Buy at 80 - 81.25, Stoploss at 78, Target Price of 83 - 85 - 88 - 90+

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today

Morepen Laboratories: Buy at 48.5, Stoploss at 47, and Target price of 51.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today

NHPC: Buy at 80.50, Stoploss at 78.90, and Target price of 83.30.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Friday — 28 March 2025
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 06:17 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App