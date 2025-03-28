Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Friday — 28 March 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 advanced in the previous session, driven by gains in heavyweight stocks, including financials, amid foreign fund inflows. However, a decline in top auto giant's Tata Motors stock following the announcement of US tariffs by Donald Trump's administration on auto imports capped further gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 317.93 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 77,606.43 on Thursday amid the monthly derivative contracts expiry day. During the day, the benchmark surged 458.96 points or 0.59 per cent to 77,747.46. The Nifty 50 rallied 105.10 points or 0.45 per cent to 23,591.95.

Stock market today Regarding the Nifty 50 index outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “Nifty remained sideways throughout the day after a strong opening. Option position buildup also indicated an expiry around 23,600.”

“On the daily chart, the index found support near the 100 EMA. The short-term sentiment may remain positive, potentially moving toward 23,800 if it sustains above 23,600. On the downside, support is placed at 23,400.”

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd, said, “The Bank Nifty index opened with a gap down but later witnessed buying interest and settled the day on a positive note at 51,576.”

"Technically, Bank Nifty found support near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA) and formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, indicating strength. On the upside, 51,880 and 52,000 will act as strong resistance levels. Traders are advised to follow a "buy on dips" strategy in Bank Nifty as long as it holds above the 200-DSMA of 51,000," added Yedve.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Stock market experts Mahesh M Ojha, AVP - Research at Hensex Securities, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, have recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: HFCL, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, and NHPC.

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stocks for today HFCL: Buy at ₹80 - 81.25, Stoploss at ₹78, Target Price of ₹83 - 85 - 88 - 90+

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹48.5, Stoploss at ₹47, and Target price of ₹51.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today NHPC: Buy at ₹80.50, Stoploss at ₹78.90, and Target price of ₹83.30.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.