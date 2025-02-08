Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Monday — 10 February 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third straight session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index ended 43 points lower at 23,559, the BSE Sensex finished 197 points down at 77,860, whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 223 points and closed at 50,158. In the broad market, the Small-cap index lost 0.68 per cent, while the Middle-cap index finished marginally higher.

Stock market strategy Speaking on the triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market in the near term, Krishna Appala, Sr. Research Analyst at Capitalmind Research, said, "The combination of income tax cuts and RBI rate cuts creates a favourable environment for economic growth, but its success depends on how effectively tax savings translate into higher consumption and investment. The government's focus on fiscal discipline alongside an investment-led growth strategy and easing monetary policy suggests a more balanced approach to economic expansion. If inflation remains under control, India could be well-positioned for a steady recovery, making this a crucial period for businesses and investors to capitalize on emerging opportunities."

On the Nifty 50 index outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index is weak with highly volatile. The market is now at the support of 23,500 to 23,400 levels, and a sustainable upside bounce from the support could pull Nifty towards 23,800 levels again in the near term. However, any breakdown of the support could negate the bullish bet and likely to bring sharp weakness."

Asked about the Bank Nifty outlook, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “Crucially, Nifty Bank is holding firm above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 50,120, reinforcing the strength. The immediate hurdle stands at 50,650, and a decisive breakout beyond this zone could open the door for an extended move towards 51,500. With the broader setup remaining constructive, the near-term outlook skews neutral to positive, with price action around key levels dictating the next directional move.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these three stocks on Monday: GMR Airports, NMDC Steel, and BL Kashyap and Sons.

Sugandha Sachdeva's shares to buy under ₹ 100 1] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹74.20, target ₹78, stop loss ₹72; and

2] NMDC Steel: Buy at Rs39.90, target ₹43, stop loss ₹38.40.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for Monday 3] BL Kashyap and Sons: Buy at ₹61, target ₹66, and stop loss ₹59 (closing basis).