Stocks to buy or sell under ₹100: Despite strong buying in the IT stocks post-TCS Q3 results 2025, the Indian stock market ended in the red territory for the third day in a row. The Nifty 50 index ended 95 points lower at the 23,431 mark; the BSE Sensex finished 241 points lower at 77,378, whereas the Bank Nifty index nosedived 717 points at 48,785. The broader market sentiment remained bearish, reflected in the BSE's advance-decline ratio of 0.26, showing declining shares substantially outnumbering advancing ones. The small-cap index recorded its steepest monthly decline, falling nearly 5.5% in just the last three sessions.

Stock market next week Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "India's GDP growth is expected to fall to a four-year low of 6.4% in 2025, compared to a 7.2% uptick in 2023-2024, leading to continued cautiousness in the market. Consolidation may persist soon, with investors closely watching today's US non-farm payroll data for further guidance. Also, India's Monday CPI release will be a key factor."

Asked about the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be negative amidst choppy movement. The next lower supports are around 23,260 to 23,000. Immediate resistance is at 23,600."

On the outlook of the Nifty Bank Index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened negatively, continued its downward trend, and settled the day on a negative note at 48,734. Technically speaking, Bank Nifty sustained below its 250-day Simple Moving Average (250-DSMA) support and formed a red candle on a daily scale, indicating weakness. The 250-DSMA is placed near 49,900, which will operate as a powerful barrier for the index, while the psychological level of 48,000 will act as support. As long as Bank Nifty maintains below 49,900 levels, traders are advised to book profits on the bounce."

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these three shares on Monday: Ola Electric, BMW Industries, and Jayaswal Neco Industries.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 1] Ola Electric: Buy at ₹72, target ₹77, stop loss ₹69.80.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stock for Monday under ₹ 100 2] Jayaswal Neco Industries: Buy at ₹37.50 to ₹39, targets ₹41.50, ₹44, and ₹47, stop loss ₹35.

Anshul Jain's stolck to buy under ₹ 100 3] BMW Industries: Buy at ₹51, target ₹55, stop loss ₹49.