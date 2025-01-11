Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Monday — 13 January 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Monday — 13 January 2025

Asit Manohar

  • Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Monday — Ola Electgric, BMW Industries, and Jayaswal Neco Industries

Stock market strategy: According to experts, the underlying trend of the Nifty continues to be negative despite the choppy movement.

Stocks to buy or sell under 100: Despite strong buying in the IT stocks post-TCS Q3 results 2025, the Indian stock market ended in the red territory for the third day in a row. The Nifty 50 index ended 95 points lower at the 23,431 mark; the BSE Sensex finished 241 points lower at 77,378, whereas the Bank Nifty index nosedived 717 points at 48,785. The broader market sentiment remained bearish, reflected in the BSE's advance-decline ratio of 0.26, showing declining shares substantially outnumbering advancing ones. The small-cap index recorded its steepest monthly decline, falling nearly 5.5% in just the last three sessions.

Stock market next week

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "India's GDP growth is expected to fall to a four-year low of 6.4% in 2025, compared to a 7.2% uptick in 2023-2024, leading to continued cautiousness in the market. Consolidation may persist soon, with investors closely watching today's US non-farm payroll data for further guidance. Also, India's Monday CPI release will be a key factor."

Asked about the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be negative amidst choppy movement. The next lower supports are around 23,260 to 23,000. Immediate resistance is at 23,600."

On the outlook of the Nifty Bank Index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened negatively, continued its downward trend, and settled the day on a negative note at 48,734. Technically speaking, Bank Nifty sustained below its 250-day Simple Moving Average (250-DSMA) support and formed a red candle on a daily scale, indicating weakness. The 250-DSMA is placed near 49,900, which will operate as a powerful barrier for the index, while the psychological level of 48,000 will act as support. As long as Bank Nifty maintains below 49,900 levels, traders are advised to book profits on the bounce."

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these three shares on Monday: Ola Electric, BMW Industries, and Jayaswal Neco Industries.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under 100

1] Ola Electric: Buy at 72, target 77, stop loss 69.80.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stock for Monday under 100

2] Jayaswal Neco Industries: Buy at 37.50 to 39, targets 41.50, 44, and 47, stop loss 35.

Anshul Jain's stolck to buy under 100

3] BMW Industries: Buy at 51, target 55, stop loss 49.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.