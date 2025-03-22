Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Monday — 24 March 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts have recommend three shares to buy on Monday — 24 March 2025. These include JM Financial Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

The upside potential for the JM Financial Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd share prices ranges 5-12% as per the expert recommendations.

Three stock picks as per Experts 1.JM Financial Ltd- Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities recommends buying JM Financial Ltd. He recommends buying JM Financials with in the range of ₹96-98 keeping Stoploss at ₹94 for a target price of ₹100, Rs102 to ₹105 and JM Financial share price has potential to achieve target price of ₹108 too.

The target rice for JM Financial share price as per Mahesh M Ojha, translates into upside potential of 10-12.5 % for the JM Financial share price

2.Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd - Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet has recommended buying Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. As per Sachdev Investors should buy Edelweiss Financial Services on dips at around ₹91, keeping Stoploss at ₹88.90 for a target price of ₹96.

Target price of .Edelweiss Financial Services share price as per Sugandha Sachdeva recommendation indicates and upside of almost 6% for Edelweiss Financial Services share price.

3.Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd- Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities recommends buying Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&KBANk). As per Jain investors can buy Jammu & Kashmir Bank around ₹96 keeping Stop Loss at ₹94 (CLOSING ) and for a target price of ₹102

Target price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&KBANK) shares as per Anshul Jain translates in to an upside potential of more than 6% for Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&KBANK) share price.