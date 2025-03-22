Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Monday — 24 March 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts have recommend three shares to buy on Monday — 24 March 2025. These include JM Financial Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
The upside potential for the JM Financial Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd share prices ranges 5-12% as per the expert recommendations.
1.JM Financial Ltd- Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities recommends buying JM Financial Ltd. He recommends buying JM Financials with in the range of ₹96-98 keeping Stoploss at ₹94 for a target price of ₹100, Rs102 to ₹105 and JM Financial share price has potential to achieve target price of ₹108 too.
The target rice for JM Financial share price as per Mahesh M Ojha, translates into upside potential of 10-12.5 % for the JM Financial share price
2.Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd - Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet has recommended buying Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. As per Sachdev Investors should buy Edelweiss Financial Services on dips at around ₹91, keeping Stoploss at ₹88.90 for a target price of ₹96.
Target price of .Edelweiss Financial Services share price as per Sugandha Sachdeva recommendation indicates and upside of almost 6% for Edelweiss Financial Services share price.
3.Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd- Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities recommends buying Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&KBANk). As per Jain investors can buy Jammu & Kashmir Bank around ₹96 keeping Stop Loss at ₹94 (CLOSING ) and for a target price of ₹102
Target price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&KBANK) shares as per Anshul Jain translates in to an upside potential of more than 6% for Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&KBANK) share price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.