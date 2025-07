Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 11 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: After declining with range-bound action in the previous session, the Indian stock market continued to show weakness and finished lower on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index corrected 120 points and closed at 25,355, the BSE Sensex lost 345 points and ended at 83,190, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 157 points lower at 56,956.

The broader markets also reflected weakness, as the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices fell 0.3% each. Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Nifty IT index down 0.8% as IT stocks slipped ahead of Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Q1FY26 results.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed some profit booking during the session to slip gradually as the day progressed and closed in the red near the 25,350 zone with overall bias and sentiment still maintained intact. Volatility can be expected in the coming sessions with the Nifty 50 index having important support positioned near the 25,250-25,300 zone, which needs to be sustained. On the upside, a decisive breach is necessary above the 25,650 zone, which shall trigger a fresh upward move having higher targets of 25,700 and 26,200 levels in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index erased some gains as the day proceeded further and ended the session just below the 57000 zone with consolidation visible near the 57,000 zone with positive bias. The index would need to have a decisive breach above the resistance level of 57600, which, when confirmed, shall trigger further rise, thereafter, expecting fresh targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, the index would continue to have the 56,000 zone as the important and crucial support, which needs to be sustained now," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment — recommended these four intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Sagility India, Dhani Services, and Rattanindia Enterprises.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Sagility India: Buy at ₹44, Target ₹48, Stop Loss ₹42.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 2] Dhani Services: Buy at ₹68, Targets ₹70.80, ₹73.30, Stop Loss ₹66.30.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] Rattanindia Enterprises: Buy at ₹66, Target ₹72, Stop Loss ₹63.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.