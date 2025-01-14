Stocks to buy under ₹100: After showing weakness in the last three sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp weakness on Monday and closed in red territory. The Nifty 50 index crashed 345 points and closed at the 23,085 mark; the BSE Sensex tanked 1,048 points and ended at 76,330, whereas the Nifty Bank Index nosedived 692 points and finished at 48,041.

The Mid-cap and Small-cap indices continued their southward journey, with both the Nifty Mid-cap and Small-cap 100 Index plunged by over 4% against a 1.47% fall in the Nifty. This bearish sentiment was further reflected in the advance-decline ratio, which stood at 0.15 on the BSE, the lowest since 04 June 2024, indicating that declining shares significantly outnumbered advancing ones.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Oil prices hit their highest level in over three months amid expanded US sanctions disrupting Russian crude supplies, further adding to global uncertainties. India's annual retail inflation eased to 5.22% in December, down from 5.48% in the previous month. This moderation in inflation could provide some downside support to the markets. However, today's US PPI figures are expected to keep investors cautious."

On the Nifty 50 index outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be weak. Nifty is coming down to the next lower support of around 22,800 to 22,700 levels. Any pullback up to 23,350 could be a sell-on-rise opportunity."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened negatively, extended its downward trend, and settled the day on a negative note at 48,041. Technically speaking, Bank Nifty maintained below its 250-Day Simple Moving Average (250-DSMA) support, which is placed near 49,900 levels and formed a red candle on a daily scale, indicating weakness. On the downside, 100-WEMA support is placed near 47,300 levels, which will be key support. As long as Bank Nifty maintains below 49,900 levels, traders are advised to follow a sell-on-rise strategy."

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks to buy under ₹100 today, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these five shares: Vascon Engineers, Restaurant Brands, and J&K Bank.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 1] Vascon Engineers: Buy at ₹47.80, target ₹50.50, stop loss ₹45.80.

Mahesh M Ojha's stock to buy today 2] Restaurant Brands: Buy at ₹74 to ₹75.50, targets ₹78, ₹82, ₹85, and ₹88, stop loss ₹71.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy today 3] J&K Bank: Buy at ₹89, target ₹87, stop loss ₹87 (Closing Basis).