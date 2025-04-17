Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 17 April 2025

Stock market today: Experts expect continued positive momentum for Indian markets, fueled by progress in the US-India trade settlement, as the two countries signed the terms of reference for the first part of the Bilateral Trade Agreement.
Stocks to buy under 100: Following the global market sentiments after Trump's tariff reprieve, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 108 points higher at 23,437, the BSE Sensex finished 309 points higher at 77,044, while the Bank Nifty index Nifty Bank index shot up 738 points and closed at 53,117. Trading activity on the NSE cash market saw a 10% decline in volumes compared to the previous day.

Sectorally, PSU Banks, Media, and Oil and gas stocks were the top gainers, while the Auto, Pharma, and Healthcare sectors ended the day in the red. The advance-decline ratio on the BSE stood at a healthy 2.03, indicating that advancing shares significantly outnumbered declining ones.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect continued positive momentum for Indian markets on the back of progress in US-India trade settlement as the two countries signed the terms of reference for the first part of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). However, the tariff war escalation between the US and China could induce volatility. Further, the market will be closely watching the upcoming Q4 results for 2025, which include those from Infosys, HDFC AMC, and HDFC Life Insurance to be announced today."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, “The underlying trend of Nifty remains positive. Having moved above the hurdle of 200-DEMA at 23,360, Nifty could advance towards another resistance at 23,870 (swing high of 25th March) in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 23,270.”

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding intraday stocks for today under 100, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities — recommended buying these three shares today: Bank of Maharashtra, DCW, and Shriram Properties.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stock for today

1] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at 47.40, target 52, stop loss 45.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under 100

2] DCW: Buy at 84 to 85.50, targets 87, 89, 92, and 95, stop loss 73.80; and

3] Shriram Properties: Buy at 76 to 78, targets 80, 82, 85, and 90, stop loss 73.80.

