Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 17 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Propelled by strong buying at lower levels, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally higher at 25,212, the BSE Sensex added 63 points and closed at 82,634, while the Bank Nifty index ended 162 points higher at 57,168. M&M, Wipro and Tech Mahindra led the charge on the upside, showcasing significant strength. Conversely, Shirram Finance, Eternal, and Sun Pharma concluded the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were lower by 2% compared to yesterday.

After two days of sharp gains, the broader market saw a consolidation period. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap 100 Indices ended the session flat, digesting their recent upward moves. Despite this, market breadth remained firmly positive, with advancing stocks outnumbering declining ones on the BSE, reflected in a healthy advance-decline ratio of 1.36. Amongst the sectoral indices, PSU Banks, Media and IT ended as major gainers while Metal, Healthcare and Pharma sectors ended in the red.

Stock market today On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect markets to consolidate with a positive bias, supported by improving rural and healthcare trends and any progress on India–US trade negotiations. Stock-specific action will likely continue as the earnings season gathers pace."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains positive. A sustainable move above the immediate hurdle of 25,250 could pull Nifty towards the next hurdle of 25,550 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 25,000."

"The Bank Nifty index continues to rise gradually after sustaining the important near-term support at the 56,600 level, and we expect a further move till the 57,000 zone. The index would continue to have the important support near the 56,000 level. On the upside, a decisive breach above the resistance zone of the 57,600 level is necessary to trigger further higher targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended three intraday stocks under ₹100: Allcargo Gati, Fedder Holding, and Andhra Paper.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Allcargo Gati: Buy at ₹72.40, Target ₹78, Stop Loss ₹70.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] Fedder Hollding: Buy at ₹46.80, Targets ₹49.60, ₹51.70, Stop Loss ₹44.80.

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 3] Andhra Paper: Buy at ₹83, Target ₹87, Stop Loss ₹80.