Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 18 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: On a weekly expiry session on Thursday, the Indian stock market ended lower on profit-booking after a positive opening. The Nifty 50 index ended 100 points lower at 25,111, the BSE Sensex shed 375 points and closed at 82,259, whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 340 points lower at 56,828. Tata Consumers, Tata Steel, and Hindalco showcased significant strength, emerging as the top performers on the Nifty. Conversely, Tech Mahindra, Indusind Bank and Infy concluded the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were slightly higher by 0.5% compared to yesterday.

The broader market also experienced profit booking, mirroring the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell by 0.17%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by 0.12%. Market breadth turned marginally negative, with declining stocks slightly outnumbering advancing ones on the BSE, as indicated by an advance-decline ratio of 0.99. Amongst the sectoral indices, Realty, Metal, and Consumer Durables managed to end up as major gainers, showcasing some resilience. However, the Nifty IT and Banking sectors faced steep declines, contributing to the overall market fall.

Stock market today On the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Markets are likely to remain in consolidation mode, with focus on ongoing earnings and progress in US-India trade negotiations. Key results on Friday include Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, and L&T Finance."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "Having recently displayed a weak bounce back from near the support of the 25K mark, the chances of Nifty revisiting the said support are high in the short term. However, the upper area of 25250 is likely to be a strong overhead hurdle, and the lower area of 25000-24900 levels could be crucial support for the near term."

Askeda bout the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “The Bank Nifty index continues to move within a narrow range for quite some time, once again halting near the 57,300 zone, finding resistance and having the important support near the 56,600 level, would be awaiting the important result outcome of the major frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which is due in the coming sessions. The index would need to sustain the crucial support positioned near the 56,000 level, below which the overall bias would turn weak.”

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended three intraday stocks under ₹100: NMDC, Filatex India, and Balaji Telefilms.

Vaishali Parekh's stock to buy under ₹ 100 1] NMDC: Buy at ₹69.56, Target ₹74, Stop Loss ₹68.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 2] Filatex India: Buy at ₹58.40, Targets ₹61.20, ₹63, Stop Loss ₹56.70.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 3] Balaji Telefilms: Buy at ₹95.50, Target ₹105, Stop Loss ₹92.