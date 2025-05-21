Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 21 May 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following reports of increasing COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asian countries, the Indian stock market witnessed a sharp correction on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 261 points lower at 24,683. The BSE Sensex crashed 872 points and closed at 81,186. The Bank Nifty index ended 543 points lower at 54,877. Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices closed weak, forming bearish "Engulfing" candlestick patterns. Midcap 100 fell 1.62% while Smallcap 100 dropped 0.94%. Market breadth turned negative after six consecutive positive days, with the BSE advance-decline ratio at 0.58.

All sectoral indices closed in red, with Auto, Healthcare, Media, and Pharma experiencing the heaviest losses. Auto stocks were particularly weak, with three of the top four Nifty losers from this sector, amid valuation concerns and an uncertain demand outlook.

Stock market today On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect markets to remain range-bound and track global cues, including progress on US trade talks with India and China, among others."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index cooling off from the peak zone slipped down below the 24800 zone with profit booking witnessed and has the next important support near the 24500 level with overall trend maintained positive as of now. As mentioned earlier, the crucial and major support zone lies near the 200-period MA at the 24050 level, which needs to be sustained, and at the same time, on the upper side, a decisive breach above the 25000 zone shall trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index once again failed to sustain above the 55700 zone and with profit booking slipped down to end near the 54900 level with the crucial support positioned near the 54000 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact as mentioned earlier. A decisive breach above the 55800 zone is much needed to trigger a breakout, and thereafter expect a fresh further rise in the coming days," Shiju said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS wealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these three intraday stocks for today: Filatex India, HFCL, and Geojit Financial Services.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendation today 1] Filatex India: Buy around ₹49, Target ₹55, Stop Loss ₹47;

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] HFCL: Buy at ₹85.50, Target ₹89.30, Stop Loss ₹84.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] Geojit Financial Services: Buy at ₹85, Target ₹90, Stop Loss ₹84.

