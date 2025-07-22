Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend two shares to buy tomorrow — 23 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Nifty 50 and Sensex fluctuated between gains and losses throughout Tuesday's session on July 22, as investors adopted a cautious stance. With no strong directional cues, the benchmark indices paused for breath, while notable movement was seen in individual stocks. The Nifty ended the day down 29 points, or 0.12%, at 25,060.90. Market participants remained focused on developments related to the India-US trade agreement.

All sectoral indices closed in the red, with IT, auto, PSU banks, pharma, media, and realty falling between 0.4% and 2%. Broader markets also witnessed weakness — the Nifty Midcap 100 declined by 0.6%, while the Nifty Smallcap index performed slightly better, slipping 0.3%. Meanwhile, market fear and volatility continued to ease, as reflected in a 3.5% drop in the India VIX to 10.75.

Stock market today On the Indian stock market's outlook today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Investors now await commentary from Fed Chair Powell later tonight for clues on the US rate trajectory. On the earnings front, key results scheduled for Wednesday include Infosys, SRF, Tata Consumer, Persistent Systems, Oracle, and Coforge. Markets will likely stay range-bound in the near term, focusing on ongoing corporate earnings."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index continues to be weak amidst choppy movement. Having been rejected by the hurdle of 25200, the chances of Nifty sliding below 24900 are likely in the coming session. In such an event, the downside target could open around 24500 for the coming weeks, with immediate resistance at 25,200."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty index, after opening on a positive note, fizzled out resisting near the 57,200 zone and with profit booking seen witnessed a gradual slide to end near the 56,700 zone with bias maintained intact, having the strong support near the 56,000 level, which has been sustained as of now. On the upside, the index would need to breach above the resistance zone of 57,600 level, as we have been mentioning, and thereafter, can expect fresh higher targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days."

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, recommended these three intraday stocks for today under ₹100: ABFRL, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, and XXX.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stock for today under ₹ 100 1] ABFRL: Buy at ₹76, Target ₹80, Stop Loss ₹74.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: Buy at ₹88.50, Target ₹96, Stop Loss ₹85.