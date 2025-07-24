Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 24 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Buoyed by favourable global cues following the announcement of the US-Japan trade deal, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market staged a strong rally on Wednesday. A risk-on sentiment prevailed across Asian markets, further supported by optimism surrounding the ongoing corporate earnings season. The Nifty 50 opened on a firm footing, exhibiting initial range-bound movement during the first hour of trade. However, the index witnessed upward momentum in the latter half, eventually settling near the day's high at 25,219.90, registering gains of 159 points or 0.63% on a closing basis.

The broader markets posted a mixed performance, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing 0.34%, while the Small Cap index closed flat, indicating selective participation. On the sectoral front, the action was largely stock-specific. The Realty index underperformed, shedding 2.6%, followed by the Media (-0.9%) and FMCG (-0.5%) indices. In contrast, Auto, Metal, Oil & Gas, Consumer Durables, Pharma, Private Banks, PSU Banks, and Telecom sectors clocked modest gains from 0.5% to 1%, reflecting a rotational buying trend across cyclicals and rate-sensitive sectors.

Stock market today On the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Looking ahead, investors will track key global macroeconomic data due Thursday, including US initial jobless claims, the ECB's interest rate decision, and US Composite and Services PMI. Domestically, focus will remain on corporate earnings, with key results from SBI Life, REC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and V-Mart. We expect stock-specific action to persist as earnings remain the key driver for near-term market direction."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index seems to have turned positive amidst range-bound action. A decisive move above the 25,250 levels could open the next upside target of 25,550 soon. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 25,100."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty index, once again, picked up momentum, resisting near the 57,300 zone, which needs to be breached above and can expect to make new highs in the coming days, with higher targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels achievable. The overall bias and sentiment have improved with the heavyweight banking stocks technically looking good and can carry on with the positive move further ahead."

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended three intraday stocks under ₹100: IFCI, HMT, and Andhra Sugars.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] IFCI: Buy at ₹61.70, Target ₹65, Stop Loss ₹60.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] HMT: Buy at ₹62.70, Targets ₹65, ₹67.50, Stop Loss ₹60.90.

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 3] Andhra Sugars: Buy at ₹83.30, Target ₹87.50, Stop Loss ₹80.