Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 25 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The benchmark indices of the Indian stock market began the session on a weak footing and remained under pressure throughout the weekly expiry, as lacklustre Q1 results 2025 from IT majors triggered a sharp sell-off in the sector, weighing on overall sentiment. Caution also prevailed before next week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, likely to steer global market direction. The Sensex dropped 542.47 points, or 0.66%, to close at 82,184.17, while the Nifty fell 157.80 points, or 0.63%, settling at 25,062.10.

Sector-wise, PSU Banks, Healthcare, and Pharma outperformed in positive territory, bucking the broader downtrend. In contrast, heavy selling was seen across most other sectors, with the IT index sliding over 2%, leading the losses. Broader markets also came under selling pressure, with the Nifty Midcap index down 0.58% and the Small-cap index shedding 1.09%, indicating a weak undertone across segments.

Stock market today On the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect Indian markets to remain range-bound, with stock/sector-specific movements driven by Q1 results 2025. Meanwhile, global developments, including formalisation of the UK FTA and updates on the India-US trade deal, will be closely tracked by market participants."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index is still weak. Strong overhead resistance and the formation of a bearish pattern indicate chances of more weakness in the short term. A slide below 24,900 levels could open some weakness down to 24,500 levels soon."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty index continues to move within a tight range, having the tough resistance barrier near the 57,300 zone, which needs to be breached decisively and expect further upward movement in the coming days. On the downside, the 50-DEMA zone at the 56,000 level shall be an important and crucial support that must be sustained to maintain the overall bias and sentiment intact."

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended three intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Prozone Realty, Balaji Telefilms, and Elpro International.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stock for today under ₹ 100 1] Prozone Realty: Buy at ₹41.90, Target ₹45.50, Stop Loss ₹40.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] Elpro International: Buy at ₹97, Targets ₹100.50, ₹102.80, Stop Loss ₹94.80.

Ansyhul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] Balaji Telefilms: Buy at ₹98.50, Target ₹105, Stop Loss ₹95.