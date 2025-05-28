Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 28 May 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market continues to trade highly volatile for another session, providing opportunities for both bulls and bears. The Nifty 50 index once again failed to breach above 25,000 and finished 174 points lower at 24,826. The BSE Sensex ended 624 points lower at 81,551, while the Bank Nifty index corrected 219 points and closed at 55,352. Sector-wise, PSU banking and realty emerged as the top performers, while FMCG and IT corrected the most. The Mid-cap and the Small-cap segments outperformed the key benchmark indices by closing in green.

Stock market today On the Indian stock market's outlook today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term, with a watchful eye on global developments, trade negotiations, and remaining corporate earnings."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index amid high volatility witnessed a steep fall in the morning session to hit the low near the 24750 zone thereafter to regain strongly but once again found resistance near the 25,000 level to slip down to end the session near 24800 level with overall bias maintained positive. The index must exceed the 25,000-level barrier to continue with the upward journey. At the same time, on the downside, the 24500 zone is positioned as the important support level which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact."

"The Bank Nifty index repeatedly has been failing to conquer the tough hurdle of the 55800 zone with profit booking dragging the index to end inside the narrow band of 55800 and 54400 levels with bias maintained positive and, as mentioned earlier, a decisive breach above the 55800 zone is much needed to trigger for fresh upward move having targets of 57200 and 58500 levels possible in the coming days," Shiju Kuthupalakkal said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended three intraday stocks for today: Reliance Power, ABFRL, and Gateway Distriparks.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Reliance Power: Buy at ₹52, Target ₹56, Stop Loss ₹47.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 2] ABFRL: Buy at ₹87.50, Target ₹91, Stop Loss ₹85.50.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy under ₹ 100 3] Gateway Distriparks: Buy at ₹64.50, Target ₹70, Stop Loss ₹61.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.