Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 4 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market continued to face selling pressure at higher levels on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended 48 points lower at 25,405, the BSE Sensex shed 170 points and closed at 83,239, while the Bank Nifty index finished 207 points lower at 56,791. Despite the prevailing selling, Dr. Reddy's, Apollo Hospitals, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as top performers on the Nifty, demonstrating notable resilience. Conversely, SBI Life, Kotak Bank, and Bajaj Finserv bore the brunt of the selling pressure, concluding the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were 8% lower than yesterday, indicating moderate activity.

The Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap Index bucked the broader trend today, ending marginally in the green. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index rose slightly by 0.03%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.26%. Market breadth also turned somewhat positive, with advancing stocks just outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.01.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index continues to drag after the initial positive opening session, finding resistance near the 25,570 zone and with profit booking seen, ended the session near the 25,400 level with bias and sentiment still sustained. As mentioned earlier, the index has important near-term support near the 25,250-25,300 zone. Once the index stabilises and sustains the zone, we can expect a revival and carry on with the positive move for higher targets of 25,700 and 26,200 levels, which is achievable."

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed another weak session, closing in the red and closing near the 56,800 zone, having the important support near the 56,000 level, as mentioned earlier, which needs to be sustained as of now. The index has resisted near the upper band of the channel at the 57,500 zone, and currently, with a slightly weak bias, would need a revival. Once a decisive breach above the resistance level of 57,600 is breached, one can expect fresh targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment — recommended these three intraday stocks for today: Lloyds Engineering Works, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and Motherson Sumi Wiring India.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Lloyds Engineering Works: Buy at ₹78, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹75.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] ESAF Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹34.40, Targets ₹37, ₹37.80, Stop Loss ₹32.80.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 3] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Buy at ₹60.40, Target ₹64, Stop Loss ₹59.