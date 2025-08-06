Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 6 August 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following the renewed fear of Trump's tariffs, the Indian stock market underperformed global markets on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 73 points lower at 24,649, the BSE Sensex finished 308 points down at 80,710, while the Bank Nifty index corrected 259 points and closed at 55,360. Titan, IndusInd Bank and SBI Life led the charge among the Nifty's top performers. Conversely, it was a particularly tough session for heavyweights like Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, and Infosys, which ended as the major losers within the Nifty pack. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were higher by 6% compared to the previous session.

Nifty OIL & GAS, pharma, and FMCG were major losers among the sectoral indices. In contrast, auto, consumer durables, and metals ended in the green, indicating pockets of buying interest despite the cautious sentiment. Both the Midcap and smallcap Indices witnessed profit booking, along with the Benchmark Index. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.39%, while the Nifty Smallcap Index lost 0.16%. Market breadth turned negative, with advancing shares outnumbering declining ones, as indicated by an advanced-decline ratio on the BSE, which was 0.77.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 indices, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The near-term down trend of the Nifty 50 index remains intact and the market is expected to slide down towards the 24,500 to 24,400 levels in the next few sessions. However, today's RBI's mid-quarter policy outcome is expected to show clear directions for the market. Immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed at 24,800."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty index is slipping down slowly towards the 55000 zone with bias weakening and would need a revival in the coming sessions to expect some decent pullback. The index has the important 100-period MA at the 56700 level, which would be the next support zone and needs to be sustained. On the upside, a decisive breach above the 50-DEMA zone at the 56000 level is much needed to improve the bias, and thereafter, expect a further rise."

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended these three intraday stocks for today under ₹100: GMR Airports, MSP Steel & Power, and DCW.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stock for today 1] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹92, Target ₹96, Stop Loss ₹89.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] MSP Steel & Power: Buy at ₹30.30, Targets ₹31.50, ₹33.30, Stop Loss ₹29.40.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] DCW: Buy at ₹75.50, Target ₹80, Stop Loss ₹72.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.