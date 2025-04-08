Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 8 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following weak global market sentiments on Donald Trump's tariffs, the Indian stock market witnessed exceptional volatility on Monday. The Nifty 50 index opened with a dramatic 5% gap down, marking the steepest opening decline since March 23, 2020. However, the frontline index demonstrated remarkable resilience at the day's low and finished 742 points or 3.24% lower at 22,161. The BSE Sensex ended 2,226 points lower at 73,137. The Bank Nifty index lost 1,642 points and closed at 49,860. The broad market also experienced Black Monday as the BSE Small-cap index crashed 4.13%, while the Mid-cap index nosedived 3.46%. The Indian volatility index VIX skyrocketed over 65% and finished at 22.79.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the Indian stock market to remain volatile due to ongoing global trade tension and potential further developments on the US tariff front."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index is sharply negative with high volatility. Monday's swing low of 21,743 could now be considered important support for the short term, and one may expect buying to emerge from the lower levels. Immediate resistance for the Nifty today is placed at 22,400."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP —Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty index defended the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50-DEMA) support placed around 49,500 and formed a green candle on the daily chart, indicating strength at lower levels. On the upside, the 50,650 to 50,750 zone will act as a key resistance area. A sustained move above 50,750 will trigger a fresh rally in the index.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities—recommended buying Aksh Optifibre, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, and GMR Airports.

Sumeet Bagadia's shares to buy today 1] Aksh Optifibre: Buy at ₹10.08, target ₹10.78, stop loss ₹9.70; and

2] ARSS Infrastructure Projects: Buy at ₹38.29, target ₹40.97, stop loss ₹36.94.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 3] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹81.25 to ₹82.25, targets ₹83.50, ₹84.50, and ₹86, stop loss ₹79.70.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.