Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 8 August 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market — Nifty 50 and Sensex — staged a sharp late-hour rebound on Thursday, August 7, paring deep intraday losses to close marginally higher. Risk sentiment improved on renewed hopes of diplomatic dialogue between the US and Russia. Optimism was further fueled by reports of potential peace talks involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky, reviving expectations of a more dovish US stance on trade.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 index started the session on a soft note and dragged lower in the first half on the back of US President Donald Trump imposing an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, raising the overall duty to 50 per cent. The move is a retaliatory measure in response to India’s continued Russian oil imports and defence equipment. Nifty, however, recovered in the second half and closed the session marginally higher.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with a lower shadow. Technically, this pattern shows an early sign of a crucial bottom reversal pattern in the Nifty. A further follow-through upmove above the initial hurdle of 24,750 could confirm the bottom reversal pattern. The crucial supports are to be watched around 24,350."

Advertisement

"The Bank Nifty index, after the initial slide, witnessed a decent recovery from the 55,000 zone to end the session in the green near the 55,500 zone with bias maintained with a cautious approach. As said earlier, the index has the important 100-period MA at the 54,800 level, which would be the near-term support zone and, on the upside, a decisive breach above the 50-DEMA zone at the 56,000 level would improve the bias, thereafter, expecting further rise," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Anshaul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, recommended these three intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Shriram Properties, DCW, and Hi-Tech Pipes.

Advertisement

Anshul Jain's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Shriram Properties: Buy at ₹89.50, Target ₹96, Stop Loss ₹86; and

2] DCW: Buy at ₹74.50, Target ₹78, Stop Loss ₹71.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 3] Hi-Tech Pipes: Buy at ₹87.95, Targets ₹90.70, ₹93.50, Stop Loss ₹86.40.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.