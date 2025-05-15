Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today amid ease in India-Pakistan tension

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market witnessed heightened volatility throughout the Wednesday trading session. The Nifty 50 index gained 88 points and closed at 24,666. The BSE Sensex finished 182 points higher at 81,330. The Bank Nifty index lost 139 points and closed at 54,801. In addition to Metals and IT, the Real Estate and Energy sectors also outperformed. Positive momentum persisted in the broader markets, with the mid- and Small-Cap indices advancing by 1.11% and 1.44%, respectively, outperforming the frontline indices.

Advertisement

Stock market today On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The positive momentum in the Indian markets is likely to persist, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, progress on trade agreements, and improving signs of macroeconomic stability.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index has been volatile during the intraday session and after cooling off to some extent in the previous session has taken support near 24,550 zone, to indicate a revival with overall bias maintained positive to close in the green near 24,650 level. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the near-term support zone of 24,450 to 24,500 band where it can find some consolidation and once a decisive breach above the 24,800 zone is confirmed, then it can target the 25,200 and 25,400 levels in the coming days."

Advertisement

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said, “The broader structure still appears to be bullish as long as the index sustains above the support zone of 54,400–54,250. On a wider time frame, a breakdown below this region could drag it toward the lower band of the channel near 53,500. The resistance is seen around 55,220. A decisive close above this level could signal a breakout from the declining trendline and may revive bullish momentum.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet — recommended buying these three intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Morepen Laboratories, Manali Petrochemicals, and NFL.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹60, Target ₹66, Stop Loss ₹57.

Mahesh M Ojha's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹55 to ₹56.50, Targets ₹58, ₹60, ₹62, ₹65, Stop Loss ₹54.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today under ₹ 100 3] NFL: Buy on dips at ₹88.90, Target ₹95.50, Stop Loss ₹86.90.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.