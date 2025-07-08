Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today amid Trump's tariff uncertainty

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Amid Trump's tariff uncertainty escalating, the Indian stock market continued to trade in a narrow range on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally higher at 25,461, the BSE Sensex added 9 points and closed at 83,442, while the Bank Nifty index went off 82 points and closed at 56,949. Leading the charge among the top performers on the Nifty were Hind Unilever, Tata Consumer and Nestle, showcasing resilience. Conversely, BEL, Tech Mahindra, and ONGC bore the brunt of selling pressure, concluding the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were significantly lower, down 13% compared to yesterday, marking the lowest volume since March 17, 2025, indicating a continuation of moderated activity.

The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap Indices witnessed profit booking to end the day with minor losses. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index fell by 0.27%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index fell by 0.44%. Market breadth turned negative, with declining stocks outpacing advancing ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 0.72. Amongst the sectoral Indices, Nifty FMCG, OIL/Gas, and Realty were major gainers, while Nifty Media, IT, and Metal were major losers.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index continues to remain sluggish for another session witnessing consolidation with a very narrow range bound movement during the intraday session to end on a flat note with bias and sentiment sustained, having the important near-term support positioned near 25,250-25,300 zone. As mentioned earlier, we can expect a revival on the upside and carry on with the positive move for higher targets of 25700 and 26200 levels once a decisive breach above the 25650 zone is confirmed."

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed some volatility in the initial half, finding resistance near the 57,150 zone and slipping down to remain rangebound and ended the session almost on a flat note, just below the 57,000 zone with bias maintained intact and formation on a higher bottom pattern visible on the daily chart. As mentioned earlier, the index continues to have the 56,000 zone as the important support, which needs to be sustained as of now. Once a decisive breach above the resistance level of 57,600 is breached, one can expect fresh targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal.

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment — recommended three intraday stocks for today under ₹100: RattanIndia Power, TTML, and Jain Irrigation.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 1] RattanIndia Power: Buy at ₹15.92, Target ₹18, Stop Loss ₹15.

Anshul Jain's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 2] TTMLL: Buy at ₹65, Targets ₹68, ₹70, Stop Loss ₹63; and

3] Jain Irrigation: Buy at ₹56, Targets ₹59, ₹61, Stop Loss ₹54.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.