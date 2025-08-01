Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today despite Trump's tariffs on India

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market endured a volatile trading session as market participants digested the implications of US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff and punitive measures on India. The benchmark indices—Nifty 50 and Sensex—opened on a weak note, slipping nearly 1%, before staging a sharp intraday recovery to reclaim the 24,900 mark. However, renewed selling pressure in the final hour of trade dragged the indices back into negative territory.

The Nifty 50 ultimately settled with a cut of 86.70 points, or 0.35%, at 24,768.35. Sectoral breadth was broadly negative, with all major indices ending in the red barring the Nifty FMCG index, which bucked the trend and gained 1.3%. The outperformance in FMCG names was driven by defensive buying amid heightened volatility and upbeat commentary from sector heavyweight Hindustan Unilever.

Trump tariffs on India US President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order on Thursday, imposing reciprocal 25% tariffs on Indian imports. The order became effective today as the Indian and US governments failed to reach a consensus on the India-US trade deal. Interestingly, India's neighbour, Pakistan, has signed a trade deal with the US, and the US government has imposed a 19% trade tariff on the Islamic state.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying short-term trend of Nifty remains positive with high volatility. A sustainable move above 24950 could open further upside towards the next resistance of 25,250 levels. Immediate support is placed at 24,630."

Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, expected a volatile session, said, "The support for the Nifty 50 index is at 24,600, while the resistance is seen at 25,000. The Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 55,500 to 56,600 ."

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended three intraday stocks: Lloyds Enterprises, JTL Industries, and Yatra Online.

Vaishali Parekh's stock to buy under ₹ 100 1] Lloyds Enterprises: Buy at ₹84, Target ₹93, Stop Loss ₹80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 2] JTL Industries: Buy at ₹70.80, Targets ₹72.50, ₹73.80, Stop Loss ₹69.50.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today under ₹ 100 3] Yatra Online: Buy at ₹96.50, Target ₹102, Stop Loss ₹91.